Sometimes an inconspicuous bargain turns out to be a possible, inexpensive insider tip. This may also be the case with the Redmi A1, because it is easy on the wallet and offers a solid price/performance ratio on paper. Don’t be fooled by the cheap looks, because the A1 offers sufficient performance, Android 12 and a thick battery.

If you don’t have a problem falling into the lowest price category, the Redmi A1 still has a lot to offer without having to make too many compromises. The Redmi A1 you get currently 89,00€ on Saturn.de.

The technical data at a glance

Redmi A1

Display 6,52″ IPS (1600 x 720p), 60 Hz processor Mediatek Helio A22, Quad-Core 2,0 GHz graphics chip IMG PowerVR

random access memory 2 GB LPDDR4X Internal memory 32GB eMMC 5.1 (expandable) main camera 8 MP with ƒ/2.0 Blender

0,3 MP Portraitsensor front camera 5 MP with ƒ/2.2 Blends battery pack 5.000 mAh, 10W Laden connectivity LTE Band 20, Bluetooth 5.0, Micro-USB, 3.5mm jackGPS Features no fingerprint sensor

operating system MIUI 13 based on Android 12 Dimensions 164,9 x 76,7 x 9,1 mm, 192g

Cheap hardware a deal breaker?

The hardware of the Redmi A1 is certainly not the ultimate, but do you really always need the latest and greatest? The 6.52″ IPS display only has a resolution of 1600×720 pixelsbut still offers a sufficient pixel density of 269ppi and thus sharpness for everyday use.

At the Mediatek Helio A22 With a quad-core processor, we are dealing with a rather tight performance, which is still completely sufficient for simple tasks and occasional surfing. The 2 GB of RAM is really a bit tight and quickly reaches its limits when multitasking, but it’s enough for entering the world of smartphones. With 32 GB of internal memory, the space is also limited, but it can at least be expanded thanks to the MicroSD slot.

Camera for snapshots

The dual camera of the Redmi A1 causes mixed feelings. The 8 MP main sensor will do its job and provide usable results for snapshots and occasional photos. However, don’t expect miracles here. The 0.3 MP secondary sensor, which is probably used for the depth of field, will hardly be able to provide a useful function. In the front camera an unspecified sensor with 5 MP is also used. It will certainly be more expedient here.

Also cutbacks in connectivity

With the Redmi A1, a pragmatic approach has been taken to connectivity. With Dual-SIM you have the option of using two telephone numbers at the same time – practical for work and private matters. Dual-Band WLAN and Bluetooth 5.0 have been standard for years and are no longer brand new. GPS as well as LTE are also on board. However, in this price range you have to do without 5G and NFC, which puts certain limits on the payment and connection options. A 3.5mm headphone jack is available and is a good plus.

No fingerprint sensor

The obsolete micro USB connector is unfortunately still installed and should finally be abolished in 2023. The large 5000mah battery promises long runtimes, with the 10W Ladeleistung mean very slow loading and Unfortunately, inductive charging is also not supported. Unfortunately you also do without a fingerprint sensor, which is likely to be a no-go for many users.