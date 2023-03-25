So far there has been no trace of a release of the Redmi Note 12 devices for Germany or Europe. All of a sudden the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is sold on Saturn/MediaMarkt. With the official launch on March 23, 2023 in Paris, the Redmi Note 12, 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro + were officially announced for Europe and Germany.

And all of a sudden, without a global announcement, this pops up Redmi Note 12 Pro+ for 499€ on MediaMarkt & Saturn.

We are excitedly awaiting the new 12 series of the very popular Redmi Note series. The devices were presented in China on 10/27/22. How, when and if the devices will be published in Germany/EU at all is still pending.

Update 23.03.2023

The new Redmi 12 series was announced in Paris. This consists of 4 devices, starting with the Redmi Note 12to the Redmi Note 12 5Gto the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Redmi 12 Note Pro+. Of course, each with at least 2 memory configurations. In terms of price, it starts with Redmi Note 12 with 200 €die 5G Version is already included 299 €, that Pro Model starts at 399 € and 499€ be for the Pro+ variant required.

Update 10.03.2023

Yes, where does that come from? Without any further announcement, application or other marketing suddenly appears Redmi Note 12 Pro+ at MediaMarkt and Saturn. So far, there is still no trace of the other Redmi 12 devices. The price of €499 is aimed directly at the Xiaomi 13 Lite, which offers a curved AMOLED display.

Thus, a significant price increase can also be seen here. The Redmi 11 Pro+ can be ordered for well under €400.

Technical details of the Redmi Note 12 series

Redmi Note 12 5G Redmi Note 12 Pro Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Display 6,67″ AMOLED (2400 x 1080p) @ 120 Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 450 nits-1200 nits peak, Gorilla Glass 3 6,67″ AMOLED (2400 x 1080p) @ 120 Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 900 nits, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 6,67″ AMOLED (2400 x 1080p) @ 120 Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 900 nits, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Octa-Core 2.0 GHz, 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Octa-Core 2,6GHz, 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 2,6GHz, 6nm graphics chip Qualcomm Adreno 619GPU ARM Mali-G68 MC4 ARM Mali-G68 MC4 random access memory 4/6/8 GB LPDDR4X 6/8/12 GB LPDDR4X 8/12 GB LPDDR4X Internal memory 128/256GB UFS 2.2, expandable 128/256GB UFS 2.2, expandable 256 GB UFS 2.2 main camera 48 MP ƒ/1.88 Blend OIS

8 MP Ultra wide angle camera 118°

2 MP depth sensor 50 MP Sony IMX766 ƒ/1.88 Blend OIS

8 MP Ultra wide angle camera 119°

2 MP Macro camera 200 MP Samsung HPX ƒ/1.65 Blende OIS

8 MP Ultra-wide camera

2 MP Macro camera front camera 13MP ƒ/2 16MP f/2.45 16 MP battery pack 5.000 mAh, 33 W Laden 5.000 mAh, 67 W Laden 5.000 mAh, 120 W Laden connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, Dual-Band WLAN, IR Blaster, USB-Typ-C, 3,5 mm Klinke, GPS, Dual-SIM Bluetooth 5.1, Dual-Band WLAN 6, IR Blaster, USB-C, 3,5 mm Klinke, GPS, NFC, Dual-SIM Bluetooth 5.2, Dual-Band WLAN 6, IR Blaster, USB-Typ-C, 3,5 mm Klinke, GPS, NFC, Dual-SIM Features lateral fingerprint sensor in the power button, IP53 lateral fingerprint sensor, IP53, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos lateral fingerprint sensor, IP53, infrared sensor, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos operating system MIUI 13 based on Android 13 MIUI 13 based on Android 13 MIUI 13 based on Android 13 dimensions / weight 165,88 x 76, 21 x 7,98 mm / 189 g 162,9 x 76 x 7,9 mm/ 187g 162,9 x 76,09 x 8,98 mm/ 210g Preis RRP €299 €399 MSRP RRP €499

Redmi Note 12

But watch out, there is an additional Redmi Note 12 version on the market that does not have 5G in its name, here you will find changed hardware: Snapdragon 685 Octa-Core, 4/6+128GB RAM, 50 MP +8 MP+2 MP Camera setup. In terms of price, it is the cheapest option from €199 RRP.

Redmi Note 12 5G with brand new SoC

The entry-level device in the series comes with the brand new Snapdragon 4 Gen. 1 fitted. On the Internet one speaks of a performance of ~388,000 Antutu points. The processor clocks at maximum 2.2GHz and was in 4nm manufactured. Thus, the processor settles in the mid-range area. There are no more precise details about the GPU, they are still pending.

Visually, the devices stick to the same design, rounded edges with a edgy design. Still very similar to the Redmi Note 11 at its core. The display is identical in the versions listed above. They all put them on the 6.67 inches dimension, a AMOLED Panel, die Full-HD+ representation and also on the 120 Hz Bildwiederholfrequenz. In the maximum brightness one sometimes speaks of up to 900 nits, Whether it applies to all versions is not yet known to us.

The Redmi Note 12 5G will probably be in 4/6/8 GB RAM published. For the upcoming release in Germany/Europe, it could only be 4/6 GB of RAM. The storage space is with 128/256GB specified.

The batteries measures in all variants 5000 mAh capacity, can im Redmi Note 12 5G but only up 33 resort to watts. The Pro and Pro+ Load variants with 67/120W.

The camera setup is the smallest here: on 48 MP main sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor are installed, but fortunately with optical stabilization (OIS). The front camera is in all variants with a 16 Megapixel Camera fitted.

The connectivity follows the normal standard with USB-Typ-C Port, Dual-Sim, Dual-Band WLAN, Bluetooth, GPS, 3,5mm Klinke and the infrared sensor on the top. NFC is not mentioned here, but will certainly also be installed, that was also the case with the predecessors. As the operating system should directly Android 13 on the customized MIUI 13 come surface.

In terms of price, we are included 166€ for the 4/128 GB Version.

Redmi Note 12 Pro mit Mediatek Dimensity 1080

In the Pro model, it is significantly faster Mediatek Dimensity 1080 up to 2,6 GHz Clock installed. The memory equipment comes with 6/8/12 GB specified, storage space technically remains optional 128/256 GB RAM.

The camera setup is increased a bit and now delivers a 50 Megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, one 8 MP wide-angle sensor as well as one 2 MP Macro Lensalso with OIS Support.

The connectivity remains identical to the Redmi Note 12, only loading is twice as fast 67 Watt.

In China becomes 1.699 Yuan for the 6/128GB version, converted 235€, required.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ mit 200 MP Sensor

The technical equipment of Redmi Note 12 Pro+ differs in the loading speed of the 4980 mAh Batteries with full 120 Watt and above all that Camera setup gets one powerful upgrade.

The recently introduced Xiaomi 12T Pro (RRP €799), which we also tested, uses a 200 megapixel HP1 sensor from Samsung. Now you get in ~300€ (Chinese RRP) Redmi Note 12 Pro+ also one 200 Megapixel HPX Sensor von Samsung donated. We cannot currently estimate how much the two sensors differ from each other. Especially since the image quality not only depends on the sensor used, but also on the lenses and much more on the software.

Nevertheless, Xiaomi somehow degrades itself with the 12T Pro.

Die Retail price in China lies by 2.099 Yuan in 8/256 GB, so converted about 290€

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Explorer Edition fully charged in 9 minutes

There aren’t really any technical differences in the Explorer Edition. But the battery falls with it 4300mAh Capacity slightly smaller, but can with insane 210 Watt in only 9 minutes loading time complete again loaded become.

The rest of the display, connectivity and camera equipment remain the same.

The Xiaomi was priced Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Explorer Edition 12/256GB for 2.399 Yuan imagined that the equivalent of 330€ might.

assessment

The models all sound extremely exciting again, at least with the Chinese prices presented. What they cost us and which versions actually find their way to us, we can only guess. If you go after the release of the Note 11 series, we can almost certainly expect the Redmi 12 5G, 12 Pro and also the 12 Pro+.

In terms of price, however, there will be a surcharge for our region. This of course determines the attractiveness of the devices presented.

What do you think of the new 12 series? Is that something for you?