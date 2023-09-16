Home » Redmi Note 13 Pro Series and Redmi Pad SE Set for September 21 Release
Technology

Redmi Note 13 Pro Series and Redmi Pad SE Set for September 21 Release

by admin
Redmi Note 13 Pro Series and Redmi Pad SE Set for September 21 Release

Redmi Note 13 Pro Series and Redmi Pad SE Announced for September 21 Release

September 18, 2022

In an exciting announcement, Xiaomi has revealed that the highly anticipated Redmi Note 13 Pro series and a new tablet, the Redmi Pad SE, are set to be released on September 21. The Redmi Pad SE, as depicted in the official poster, features a sleek design with a metal integrated body and a stunning 11-inch eye-protecting large screen.

One of the most impressive features of the Redmi Pad SE is its incredibly long standby life, estimated to last up to a mind-boggling 73.2 days. This remarkable feat can be attributed to the tablet’s inclusion of the same deep sleep mode found in the Xiaomi Mi Tablet 6 series. By intelligently determining the device status and minimizing standby energy consumption, the Redmi Pad SE is able to significantly extend its standby time.

Xiaomi conducted internal simulation tests that revealed interesting usage patterns. While mobile phones tend to have a screen off time of around 4 hours, tablets, on the other hand, often reach 13 hours of screen off time. Tablets are typically used intensively for a period and then put aside. Recognizing this difference in usage habits, Xiaomi developed a power supply strategy inspired by PCs. Through integrated monitoring of multiple sensors and AI intelligent learning of user usage habits, the Redmi Pad SE can automatically sense device status and efficiently manage power consumption services.

The Redmi Pad SE is expected to be pre-installed with the MIUI 14 operating system based on Android 13. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and offers three memory configurations: 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB.

See also  The Inside Story: Assobo Studios Is Making an Xbox Racing Game - Gamereactor

The upcoming release of the Redmi Note 13 Pro series and the Redmi Pad SE has garnered much excitement among tech enthusiasts and Xiaomi fans alike. With its sleek design, impressive standby life, and powerful performance, the Redmi Pad SE is certainly poised to make its mark in the tablet market. Stay tuned for more updates on these highly anticipated devices as the release date approaches.

You may also like

Technology diary — summer 2023

Torrii Launches New “Black” iPhone 15 Pro Max...

IFA 2023 Day 2 – LG, Narwal, AVM...

The Lenovo Legion Go: A Promising Handheld Gaming...

49 euro ticket leads to the first consequences

Introducing Ark’s Quirky and Sustainable Electric Car: The...

Unleash Your Inner Super Courier in BillyGoat Entertainment’s...

How AI can support urban planning

Com2uS Launches ‘Strikers 1945: RE’ Mobile Game Based...

ASUS ROG presents its new Raikiri controller and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy