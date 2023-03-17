The Redmi Note series, which has been selling well in Taiwan, will launch a new model at the end of this month. Xiaomi has just issued a media invitation letter, predicting that it will hold a launch event for the Redmi Note 12 series on March 24. At the same time, it will also launch the Redmi 12C, the new Redmi wearable device Redmi Buds 4 Lite and Redmi Watch 3, and Announced the details of the 2023 Xiaomi Mi Noodle Festival promotions.

Redmi Note 12 series

In the Redmi Note 12 series released by Xiaomi in October last year, a total of three models were launched: Redmi Note 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro+. It is currently confirmed that all three models will be introduced in Taiwan. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, and is equipped with Xiaomi Surging P1 charging chip, which supports 120W power charging and can fully charge a 5,000mAh battery in 19 minutes. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ uses a 6.67-inch FHD+ flexible AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ display.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is equipped with a 200-megapixel main camera, using Samsung ISOCELL MPX sensor, and supports optical anti-shake, and is equipped with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro camera; the phone is also launched with 8GB+ 256GB and 12GB+256GB capacity specifications.

In addition, the Redmi Note 12 Pro has a built-in 50-megapixel main camera, which uses a Sony IMX766 sensor, and also has optical anti-shake, with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Redmi Note 12 Pro also uses MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, equipped with 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space, built-in 5,000mAh high-capacity battery, and supports 67W fast charging.

In addition, the mobile phone uses a 6.67-inch flexible AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The maximum brightness of the screen can reach 900nit, and it uses 1,920Hz high-frequency PWN dimming. It has 10bit color depth and DCI-P3 100% color gamut. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ display.

The Redmi Note 12 is equipped with a Qualcomm S4 Gen 1 processor, equipped with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space, with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, with a maximum brightness of 1,200nit, and also supports 120Hz refresh rate and DCI -P3 color gamut; the phone has a 48-megapixel main camera with a 2-megapixel depth-of-field camera, a built-in 5,000mAh high-power battery, and supports 33W fast charging.

Redmi 12C

In addition to the three models of the Redmi Note 12 series, Xiaomi will also simultaneously launch a 4G entry-level machine “Redmi 12C” on the same day, which is equipped with a 6.71-inch HD+ resolution LCD screen and uses MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space, which can be expanded by inserting a card to a maximum of 512GB of additional capacity; in addition, the phone has a built-in 50-megapixel single-lens main camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, equipped with a 5000 mAh battery capacity, and supports 10W charging.

In addition, the Redmi 10C is also equipped with a rear fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack, but it still uses a micro USB port instead of the newer USB-C.