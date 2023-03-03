Home Technology Redmi Smart Band 2 buy cheap from 35€ (03/2023)
Redmi Smart Band 2 buy cheap from 35€ (03/2023)

Fitness tracker with some health functions, simple design and a good battery life of up to 14 days.

The Redmi Band 2 with really good battery life and large display you get for a price 34,99€ on Mi.com on offer.

Specifications of the Redmi Band 2

Redmi Band 2
Display 1,47″ TFT-Display, 172 x 320 p, 247 ppi
battery pack 210 mAh (14 days battery purchase time)
water resistance 5 ATM
connectivity Bluetooth 5.1 LE
App Compatibility Xiaomi Sports Health App
Features 30+ sports modes, remote camera control, music control, stopwatch, timer, weather
Mass weight 42.81 × 25.42 × 9.99 mm / 14,9 g
Preis RRP €39.99

optics

Nothing has really changed in terms of optics, has it? I myself find the simple fitness trackers better anyway. And if you like it more eye-catching, simply select the bracelet in a brighter color. to choose from: Olive, Ivory, Pink, Snazzy Green, Blue und Black.

2023 02 07 11 22 45 Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band 2 Xiaomi Deutschland Mi.com

Large screen

Since the trend is tending towards a larger display again, the display is also getting a little larger here. This includes a screen diagonal of 1,47″ and is so with the measurements 42,81 × 25,42 × 9.99 mm provided. In addition, it is without a bracelet 14,9 g light and should hardly be noticeable.

Here is a resolution of 172×320 pixels with which you get a pixel density of 247 ppi, it should also come with 450 nits shine bright. So it should be possible to see the information on the display without any problems even in the best weather.

Redmi Smart Band 2 mit 100 Watchfaces

If you want to give your display an individual touch, there is more than 100 digital clock faces (watch faces). The following can be displayed: time, weather or fitness data.

connectivity

Of course, the Redmi Band 2 has one Bluetooth connectivity, but unfortunately not via NFC, which is to be expected given the price. The tracker can also be used to Control smartphone camera remotely and also the Music, that you’re listening to right now. On a GPS But you have to connect here waive.

Features des Fitnesstrackers

Among other things, the time is tracked calorie consumptiondie heart rate and distances travelled. In addition, she has more than 30 Sport modesamong which the most popular sports should certainly be represented.

Redmi Smart Band 2 with heart rate monitoring

To the heart rate and the blood oxygen to measure, sits on the back PPG-Sensor. In addition, the band can Sleep and the women’s health track, as well as the monitor stress.

Redmi Smart Band 2, blood oxygen measurement

Yours too time plans you can with it synchronizeto remind you of important dates. So if you connect the tape to the Xiaomi Sports Health App, so weather and news reminders can be created. Messages will be legible, but you won’t be able to reply to them.

Redmi Smart Band 2 Sleep Monitor

Due to the waterproofness of 5 ATM you can swim or shower with the Tracke Rauch without hesitation. But then it is no longer sufficient for diving.

Redmi Smart Band 2, 5 ATM water resistant

Long battery life

With normal use you come with the 210 mAh batteryfor a term of up to 14 days. According to the manufacturer, the fitness tracker should still run for 6 days with very heavy use. It is fully charged within 120 minutes using the magnetic cable supplied.

Redmi Smart Band 2 loaded with a magnetic cable

Conclusion / assessment: buy Redmi Band 2?

Thin, light and has an essential level of functions & features. There is no other way to describe it, for the small price, the Redmi Band 2 has a little something on the box. In addition, there is a really good battery life of 14 days. So it is quite similar to the Xiaomi Mi Bands and not least to the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro, which has similar dimensions

A fitness tracker can really give you a huge boost in motivation to get active. how do you see it?

