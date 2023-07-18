Redmi Watch 3 Active: Xiaomi smartwatch starts at a bargain price

Xiaomi proudly presents its latest offering in the smartwatch range – the Redmi Watch 3 Active. The fitness watch is now available in Germany and offers a wide range of functions at an extremely affordable price. It costs less than some in-ear headphones.

In a nutshell: With a generous 1.83-inch LCD display with a resolution of 240 x 280 pixels, all information is displayed pin-sharp. Notifications and fitness data can be easily read. With the new UI/UX design, more detailed data is displayed on each page. The watch starts at 39.99 euros (RRP).

The Xiaomi Redmi Watch 3 Active is now available in Germany and offers unbeatable value for money. With a 1.83-inch LCD display, Bluetooth calls and comprehensive fitness tracking, the smartwatch is versatile. The robust Design and the long battery life of up to twelve days make the Redmi Watch 3 Active a long-lasting companion for sports and everyday life.

Versatile functions for sports and everyday life

At first glance, the wearable convinces with numerous practical functions. Thanks to the Bluetooth connection, calls can be answered at any time by simply raising your hand – ideal for sports or on the go. The smartwatch offers over 100 sports modes, including ten professional training modes, and thus accompanies athletes of all experience levels. Heart rate and blood oxygen can be monitored throughout the day, while advanced sleep tracking presents sleeping patterns and helps improve sleep quality.

Rugged design and long-lasting battery life

The smartwatch is also well equipped for use in sports and outdoors. With a water resistance of 5 ATM, it is protected against moisture. In addition, the watch impresses with its long battery life of up to twelve days with normal daily use. Its lightweight design makes it a comfortable companion that can be worn throughout the day. The strap is interchangeable, and with over 200 watch faces, there’s a look to suit every occasion. Even your own photo can be displayed on the smartwatch as a personal eye-catcher.

Price and availability of the Redmi Watch 3 Active

The Xiaomi Redmi Watch 3 Active is now available in Germany. It is available in black and gray at a price of EUR 39.99 (RRP). Interested customers can purchase the watch from Mi.com, Media Markt and Saturn, among others. With its extensive range of functions and its attractive price-performance ratio, the watch is a worthwhile choice for anyone looking for a reliable and affordable smartwatch.

