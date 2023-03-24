The Redmi Watch 3 is particularly impressive in terms of price/performance. After the launch for China, it was thought that it would not make it to Europe. Wrong thought, because now they are also available for us to buy with a small change. Because the NFC chip didn’t make it this far, but there is the language assistant from Amazon Alexa.

Now it has been officially presented for the European market. You get the smartwatch for 119,99 € on Mi.com.

In addition to the Redmi K60 series, Xiaomi also has the new one Redmi Watch 3 presented, whose predecessor, the Redmi Watch 2, was only released in the Lite version in Germany. The chances that Redmi’s latest smartwatch will also come onto the market in Germany are therefore realistic. Whether this is a slimmed down version again, we can’t say yet.

Specifications of the Redmi Watch 3

Redmi Watch 3 Display 1,75″ AMOLED, 450 x 390 p, 341 ppi battery pack 289 mAh (12 days battery purchase time) water resistance 5 ATM connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NFC App Compatibility Android 6.0 or later, iOS 12 or later Features 121 Sports modes

phone function

speaker

microphone

SOS calls

Health-Tracking Height Weight 42.6 x 36.6 x 10 mm | 37g

A flyweight made of plastic

The Redmi Watch 3 is included Dimensions of 42.6 x 36.6 x 10 mm normal size and with a weight of 37g really easy. The manufacturer achieves this primarily through a plastic housing. The low weight is of course an advantage for sports-oriented users, but other users might not like it due to the plastic case.

Die Corners of the clock are rounded and the edges flat, plus there is a side head for operation. With these design choices, the smartwatch loses some of the standard look of square watches.

As one would expect from a sports watch, the case is 5ATM water resistant. Experience has shown that this is enough for you to be able to swim and shower with the watch, but you should avoid diving.

A display that can be seen

The Chinese manufacturer relies on a display for the display large 1.75 inch (4.45 centimeters) AMOLED display with a Resolution of 450 x 390 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The brightness is supported by Redmi 600 nits specified. That should be enough for a clear view even in strong sunlight.

Thanks to the AMOLED panel, you also have the option Always-On Watche Faces to fall back. Overall you can 200+ Watch Faces and in combination with interchangeable straps, you can reinvent your watch every week if you want to.

No compromises when it comes to equipment

Own operating system and Bluetooth telephony

When it comes to equipment, you get pretty much everything you could wish for. Although one continues to rely on one own operating system and not WearOS, but the watch makes up for that quite well with a wide range of functions.

Part of the equipment Bluetooth 5.2. This is not only responsible for the connection with the smartphone, but you can thank speaker and microphone also about his Smartwatch phone. The microphone can also be used for voice control.

NFC, GPS and emergency function

In the presented Chinese version, Redmi also installs one NFC Chip. Thanks to these, you can theoretically pay with the watch. This is also reserved for the Chinese market, in this country you can only get them without NFC. But you have Amazon for that Alexa voice assistants integrated.

For navigation one can access the systems GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS and QZSS access. The manufacturer also installs one emergency functionthis is not triggered by a fall detection, but is activated as soon as you quickly press the button on the side 3x.

12 days running time

The Redmi Watch 3 has one 289 mAh Starken Battery installed, which with average use for a running time of up to 12 days should suffice. Redmi itself states that the runtime can be achieved with continuous heart rate and blood oxygen measurement. The smartwatch is charged via a magnetic charger.

High smartwatch standards included

As befits a smartwatch from 2023, you also get different sensors for the Health System How blood oxygen, pulse, the female cycle and sleep fracking. There are also the standards like notifications, alarm clock, calendar etc.

For the athletes there is over 121 Sports modes and more than 10 different running courses with varying intensities to self-check his progress.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

The Redmi Watch 3 is the logical successor to the Redmi Watch 2 (not available in Germany). The equipment is really good with the price in mind, you just have to do without an open operating system with various lifestyle apps.

Those who really get their money’s worth are the athletes, with over 120 sport modes, the various running courses and the navigation, almost all sports can be served here.

The price of the smartwatch is the equivalent of ~70€ in China.

It is finally available for the European market, but for €119.99 and without NFC, but with Amazon Alexa. Great feature if you want to use it, I don’t think it would be for me, although I use Alexa at home.