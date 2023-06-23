Reduce costs and time with prefabricated data centers

Data centers using modular prefabricated technology are on the rise. Karsten Winther, President EMEA di Vertiv, illustrates techniques to accelerate the digitalization path of companies by improving physical footprint efficiency and reducing time and costs.

The extraordinary customer demand for cloud solutions, quality streaming, social media and other digital services from customers has generated a construction boom for all major hyperscales. Global hyperscale self-build capacity reached 13,117 MW in 2022, with another 13,652 MW expected to be added over the next five to ten years, according to Structure Research. Contextually, the structure The traditional structure of the typical data center is changing and many of the new developments focus on efficiency, operate as hubs of hybrid networks and are increasingly based on modular solutions and prefabricated designs.

Time and manpower are crucial factors

Modular data center solutions are manufactured and integrated in closely supervised factories by qualified specialists. This helps to reduce assembly times, where time and manpower are crucial. They also help reduce some project costs and improve TCO by speeding up the revenue generation startup process. Regardless of the architecture, prefabricated modular systems can significantly reduce the physical footprint of the systems they replace.

Standardization versus localization: a subtle but relevant difference

Large hyperscalers often use off-the-shelf prefabricated data centers which allow, in the first place, to design and engineer to replicate the structure anywhere in the world. It is a valid method in areas such as the United States or some regions in EMEA where there is greater cohesion between the various practices and regulations of the sector. However, we detect opportunities everywhere and global enterprises should consider the specific requirements of each region before implementing a standardized solution.

Reduce costs and time

The alternative is the so-called “localization”, a major difference where a standardized project is slightly modified and customized to meet local requirements. Once the solution has been localized for a specific region it can help mitigate some of the challenges encountered in traditional installations, making it easier to comply with building codes, standards and regulations.

Analysis of the global reach of prefabricated modular data centers

Emea. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the leading hyperscalers (Amazon Web Services, Google, Meta and Microsoft) are the biggest drivers in terms of adopting prefabricated modular data center solutions. Hyperscalers build facilities in remote areas, and these large open spaces make it easier to deploy some of the larger standardized modules. In Europe, public opinion is increasingly concerned about the consumption of data center resources.

More customization

To help alleviate some of these issues, hyperscalers in EMEA are using customized elements of prefabricated modules to recover data center heat and provide district heating to local populations. While sustainability will continue to be a topic of urgency for the region, the typology of shipping of large modules by sea makes true sustainability a difficult balance to find. The more infrastructure providers succeed in integrating sustainable materials and production methodologies into prefabricated solutions, the easier it will be to balance these elements.

Reduce costs and time with prefabricated data centers

Africa. Africa has seen dramatic growth in data center capacity in recent years, with the region expected to expand to 675 MW by 2026, according to Xalam Analytics. The adoption of pre-built solutions will continue to grow as African countries continue to pass different data privacy laws. Today, a majority of the region’s major operators prefer a hybrid model or warehouse concept, where modular solutions are housed in a fixed structure that can be easily expanded. As the African market expands, companies in the region will need to familiarize themselves with the specificities of each country in order to introduce the most appropriate solutions, locate them appropriately and add capacity without disruption to the infrastructure.

Proximity as an advantage

Nord America. Prefabricated modular data center solutions appeal to leading North American hyperscalers and colocation service providers. That’s because their speed and ease of implementation helps stabilize deployment plans at a time when companies are trying to meet unprecedented demand for capacity. According to CBRE’s 2022 North American Data Center Trends Report, organizations in the top 7 US data center markets added a record 686.8 MW of net data center space consumption.

In this region, hyperscalers and colocation providers have the advantage of proximity while major third-party integrators have a local presence with easy access to equipment providers. This advantage allows integrators to offer the solutions in various parts of the region within days.

An exponential growth

Latam. Latin America is establishing itself as a market emergent for prefabricated modular solutions. This is attributable to major developments such as Google’s purchase of 30 hectares of land for a data center in Uruguay in 2021 and Scala Data Centers opening the largest vertical data center in the region last year. In this area, the costs and risks associated with the construction of new data centers and the evolution of the markets have made the scalability of prefabricated modular solutions more attractive. Although companies moving to Latam want to standardize as much as possible, they must also understand the various regulations, to correctly localize these solutions.

Asia-Pacific. Colocation is the largest industry in the Asia-Pacific region. This is largely because hyperscalers often lack access to in-country personnel to build on-premise data centers and leverage existing colocation data centers, expertise and wired connectivity to meet demand. However, the region still faces the challenge of having enough data center builders in each country to keep up with demand.

Reduce costs and time

While the lack of skilled labor is driving companies towards more standardized solutions, there are several reasons why prefabricated modular data centers are still in their infancy compared to the rest of the world. For example, many of the local expertise is related to building brick data centers and many builders prefer the traditional style over the container design typical of a prefabricated modular data center. Additionally, supply chain issues persist in the region. The current lead times of prefabricated solutions can minimize implementation times compared to those offered by prefabricated solutions.

A prefabricated future

Omdia’s global survey of 228 companies that operate their own data centers found that 52% already use prefab technology. Furthermore, 99% said that this technology will be part of their future strategy. While these countries differ in how solutions are being adopted, the emerging evidence is clear: For hyperscalers, traditional data centers are taking a back seat. While prefabricated and modular buildings and components become the norm.

Understand the impact of the solution

To help customers accelerate their digitization journey, we recently introduced the Vertiv XR App and virtual reality tools. Solutions that allow exploration thorough of our products, including prefabricated modular solutions. The application guides users in choosing and placing products using augmented reality to provide an immersive and realistic representation of the product in the chosen location. Aiming to improve understanding of how infrastructure will support computing and the impact on physical footprint.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

