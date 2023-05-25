REEDuce is Startup of the Year 2023

The #believeinyourself Challenge 2023 is over and the winning startup is called: REEduce. The Viennese start-up company, which builds sustainable noise protection walls made of reeds, won Austria’s largest competition for startups on Wednesday evening at the Erste Campus in Vienna and thus won the coveted title “Startup of the Year 2023”. A total of ten young companies, which were winners of their own categories in the city pitches in the federal states, competed in the final. REEduce represented the “Energy & Climate Protection” category. The moderator Fanny Stampf again led through the exciting evening.

REEDuce: Founder Birgit van Duyvenbode and the turnaround in noise protection

REEduce fights the climate crisis and protects against noise

In the competition, REEduce prevailed against the startups Worm Systems, Shopstory, Goldblatt, Holloid, Oktav, mySproggy, Radish, Biomotion Technologies and Bike Gorillaz. For winning the final, the young company will receive prize money of EUR 10,000 from Erste Bank and Sparkasse, as well as a media package worth EUR 10,000 and a VIP pass, a pitching slot and extra tickets for the team members for the Wolves Summit Vienna. Mastercard also gives the team the opportunity to watch a Champions League game live.

REEDuce builds noise barriers made of reeds, which can keep up with conventional noise barriers in terms of durability and sound insulation, but rely on ecological material. Among other things, they are to be used on motorways or airports to protect the local population from noise. Founder Birgit van Duyvenbode not only launched her startup with the aim of creating more sustainability, but also to improve people’s health.

“Noise is a major environmental problem, affecting around 30 percent of society. People who live near roads, railway lines or airports are particularly affected. We want to protect them from this by putting up noise protection walls, which are not only a sustainable but also an inexpensive alternative,” said Birgit van Duyvenbode at the pitch on Wednesday.

Decisions split between jury, audience and investors

The decision in Vienna was exciting, because not only the top-class jury, but also the representatives of the investors who work with the #believeinyourself challenge were able to choose their favorites. This also showed that the opinions were quite diverse. For the jury, consisting of Mariana Kühnel, Deputy Secretary General WKO, Fabian Stenzel, Head of Retail Austria Erste Bank, Markus Kuntke, Head of Trend and Innovation at REWE International AG and Angela Siegling, IP Manager of Austria Wirtschaftsservice (aws), the decision made quickly.

“We came to a conclusion very quickly and decided in favor of REEduce,” said Fabian Stenzel. For the investors, on the other hand, the top ranking looked very different: Here there was a dual leadership of Shopstory and Goldblatt. The voters were: Carina Roth from Calm/Storm Ventures, Wolfgang Friedl from Kinled Austria, Yves Pircher from Tauros Capital, Patrik Alexander Cesky from Erste Private Capital and Cedric Goffeau from Speedinvest. Overall, however, REEDuce was able to assert itself as the overall winner of the evening.

REEDuce also “Female Startup of the Year”

The startup around Birgit van Duyvenbode can not only be happy about the overall victory. REEduce also won the special title of “Female Startup of the Year”. Gerda Just-Ebermann from the start-up center of Erste Bank und Sparkasse presented the prize and explained the significance of this award. “We want to encourage women, show their competence and get them in front of the curtain. Female founder teams in Europe and Austria are still in the minority. That’s why we’re awarding the special prize this year, which hopefully will encourage more women to set up a business.”

Birgit van Duyvenbode was enthusiastic about the two awards. “The motto of the challenge is of great importance because believing in yourself is the key to success, for both women and men. Founders have to stand by their idea and always stick to it. I’m very happy about the prizes, I didn’t expect the overall victory and I’m very proud to be able to be in the final with so many great companies, some of which I was a big fan myself before,” said the winner of the evening.

Shopstory: Investment of millions for the finalist of the #believeinyourself challenge

Shopstory announces million investment

But the success of REEduce doesn’t mean that the other finalists went away empty-handed. There was a particularly big surprise for Shopstory: The Lower Austrian startup, which helps companies to automate the marketing of online shops with the help of AI-based software, recently received an investment from Calm/Storm Ventures, Hardlymountain Capital around Storebox- founder Johannes Braith and the existing investors Hansi Hansmann, Tecnet Equity and Patrick Pöschl in the millions (more information here).

“We always have the scaling and the business model in mind and Shopstory convinced us the most here,” said Lucanus Polagnoli from Calm/Storm Ventures, explaining this decision. The other eight startups didn’t go away empty-handed either: All of the startups in the final received wild cards for next year’s EY Scale-up Award.

The #believeinyourself challenge from Erste Bank und Sparkasse and Trending Topics was organized by the partners REWE, magenta and Start-up service of the Chamber of Commerce as well as from accent, INiTS, AUSSENWIRTSCHAFT AUSTRIA, Mastercard, Salzburg AG, VERBUND, EY, wîse up, Science Park Graz, Innovation Service for Salzburg, Talent Garden Vienna, Startup.Tirol, tech2b, Business Agency Burgenland, to the Business Incubation Centre der European Space Agency, WSA and tecnet equity supports.