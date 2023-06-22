refurbed wins three as a cooperation partner

After the household appliance manufacturers De’Longhi Austria and AEG and the bicycle provider woom, refurbed has brought the next well-known cooperation partner on board with the Telekom full-service provider Drei. The refurbished, eSIM-enabled smartphones from refurbed are now available for purchase on the Drei website. This should enable savings in CO2, water and electronic waste as well as in the production and shipping of physical SIM cards. The latter are no longer necessary thanks to eSIM technology.

By working with Drei, refurbed wants to reach even more consumers in the future. “We are very pleased about the cooperation with the strong brand Drei, which enables us to bring the topic of refurbishment closer to even more people and to further promote it in Austria. Consumption cannot be abolished, so we have to make it sustainable,” says refurbed co-founder Peter Windischhofer.

Three customers can now order a refurbished, eSIM-enabled smartphone. Refurbished devices are up to 40 percent cheaper. With a SIM card integrated into the device, it is possible to load the mobile subscription up³ directly onto the smartphone. According to the telecom provider, up³ is the first completely digital 5G mobile subscription without a commitment. Since up³ works via eSIM-enabled smartphones, customers no longer have to wait for a physical SIM card to be sent, but can start their subscription directly via an eSIM-enabled smartphone.

Anyone who does not yet have an eSIM-enabled device can order one directly from refurbed using the up³ app or the Drei website. “With our up³ mobile subscription, we are offering a fully digital 5G mobile subscription for the first time. With eSIM-capable cell phones and up³, everyone in Austria can now test the country’s fastest 5G network for three months without risk or cost – while the previous contract continues in parallel,” says Günter Lischka, CCO of Drei. The smartphones are not subject to a contract and customers can also buy them from Drei independently of the up³ subscription. You have at least twelve months guarantee.