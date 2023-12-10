Home » Refurbished smartphones appeal to young people (and also to the environment)
Refurbished smartphones appeal to young people (and also to the environment)

Research by Swappie, carried out in collaboration with Swg, reveals, among other things, that Gen Z, i.e. those aged between 18 and 26, are concerned about the device’s performance when purchasing a refurbished phone, while Millennials (between 29 and 43 years old) focus on certifications and guarantees.

In other words, the younger ones now consider new and refurbished to be on the same level, while the older ones first want to make sure that everything is in order.

The snapshot taken by the Swg research institute and the company, which is currently a leader in Europe in the purchase, refurbishment and sale of iPhones, helps us to better understand how our expectations towards technology have changed, especially in new generations. The new no longer seems to be an added value, also due to greater attention to the environment by younger people. And not only.

The carbon footprint of a refurbished phone is 78% lower than that of a new smartphone. And while smartphone sales in traditional channels continue to decline, the second-hand device market appears to be in excellent health.

According to the latest report from CounterPoint, the refurbished smartphone market grew by 5% globally in 2022 and one in two phones is an iPhone.

