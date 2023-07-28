Refurbished smartphones, PCs, tablets are good for the environment (as well as for your wallet)

“Creating new jobs, driving transformation towards sustainable business models but also demonstrating the success of inherently responsible businesses versus conservative ones, as well as having a measurable positive impact on the environment. The sector is growing strongly with more products, the more categories, the more demand, and consumers, regulators and businesses are starting to understand the benefits for both their wallets and the environment”.

Word of Kilian Kaminski32, co-founder of Refurbed, one of the most successful platforms for the so-called refurbished: smartphones, but also PCs and household appliances, used but checked, regenerated and resold at reduced prices. Giving them new life and avoiding putting a newly produced device into circulation, in full harmony with the continental legislation increasingly aimed at the right to repair and the fight against the planned obsolescence of the European Commission. In addition to the elimination of WEEE, the waste from electrical and electronic equipment on which many countries, including Italy, are still struggling. And that often end up poisoning African maxi-landfills, such as the infamous Agbogbloshie, in Ghana, or Asian ones.

The reconditioned market in Europe

But what is the weight of the reconditioned tech market in Europe: is it a role that has some effective impact on the global balance of the sector? And what is the market share in Italy and in Europe? “McKinsey estimates that the circular economy can help European companies that produce consumer goods to reach 500 billion in annual revenues by 2030” for this area alone, continues Kaminski. “Furthermore, a Deloitte study clearly summarizes the rapid growth of the refurbished sector: 14% of smartphones purchased have been refurbished in the markets included in the study. In Italy we largely see the same trends: our community is continuously strong growth since the day we started. We no longer offer only smartphones but also laptops, tablets, audio devices and even kitchen appliances and game consoles.”

Startup In Finland vending machines to buy and sell used smartphones by our correspondent Jaime D’Alessandro 12 September 2022

What is missing from the European legislation on reconditioned hi-tech products

Brussels has been working in a very deep way on the new legislative framework in recent years, from the directive on the right to repair to that on the universal charger up to the rules on competition that often also intersect those on sustainability. But the legislature is about to end and there is a risk of a stalemate: “Some fundamental building blocks are missing to revolutionize the electronics industry – continues one of the five co-founders of the Austrian Refurbed – one of the issues we are working on is certainly the legislative one: we are members of Eurefas, the European refurbishment association, and other councils and expert groups committed to creating legislative change for a more sustainable industry.This includes topics such as eco-design of products, i.e. designing them to last longer and offer better repairability, the repairability of goods in general, the availability of spare parts and more. Another theme is chargers and the introduction of universal power cords by the end of 2024” .

“Furthermore, I believe that awareness on the subject of refurbished in general still needs to grow: refurbished products are often confused with second-hand ones and the advantages compared to these are not as clear. I will mention a few: professionals who refurbish devices, replace spare parts where needed, clean devices, wipe data, warranty and customer service, as well as a product return period.Consumers are still sometimes hesitant to buy refurbished devices, because they are not aware of the benefits.It is important to convey the idea that the purchase of refurbished devices only brings benefits, both for consumers and for the environment”.

One therefore wonders who the average refurbed customer is and what values ​​they believe in: “We are currently reanalyzing our customers and have noticed an interesting development since we started refurbed in the German-speaking market six years ago. At the beginning, prices were the factor of conviction for consumers: with most of the products available on the site it is possible to save up to 40%.Over time and as awareness of the issue of environmental impact increases, more and more customers have cited the sustainability and the tangible positive impact they were able to have as a factor in buying. Now, with inflation in Europe, the price is once again a relevant factor”.

Disposal The problem with electronic waste: we keep it because we don’t know where to throw it by Simone Cosimi 14 October 2022

How much you save with a reconditioned in terms of CO2, water and e-waste

Speaking of sustainability: together with the Fraunhofer Austria Research institute, the platform carried out research on the savings in terms of CO2 emissions, water and electronic waste that can be obtained by purchasing a regenerated device as an alternative to a new one. The study calculated the environmental impact of some devices – the Apple iPhone 11, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, the 2020 Apple iPad Pro 4, the Apple MacBook Air 2017 13.3″ and the Lenovo Thinkpad T460 i5 – both during the first phase of use than during the second phase, following the refurbishment process.For newly produced electronic devices, 80% of the CO2 emissions during the life cycle occur in the production phase; in particular, for the Apple iPhone 11 this is 56.9 kg of CO2.

In contrast, the professional reconditioning process of the same model results in the emission of only 2.8 kg of CO2. The overall environmental impact of building a new Apple iPhone 11 takes into account not only manufacturing but also material extraction, transportation and consumer usage, all of which result in the emission of 72kg of CO2 for a new production device and 15.7 kg for a refurbished Apple iPhone 11. Ultimately, according to these calculations, consumers who buy a refurbished Apple iPhone 11 instead of a new Apple iPhone 11 can avoid 78% of CO2. The savings vary across different product categories and range from 69% for a refurbished Lenovo Thinkpad T460 i5 to 83% for the 2017 Apple MacBook Air.

Furthermore, producing a new smartphone requires a huge amount of water. Specifically, the production of a Cupertino smartphone – the model that takes the lion’s share of customer preferences – requires an average of 12,075 liters of water to be consumed. Regeneration, on the other hand, requires the use of 1,695 litres: consumers who decide to buy a regenerated iPhone 11 instead of a new iPhone 11 contribute to saving 86% of water consumption. The result is even more significant in the case of a MacBook Air 2017 13.3: almost 57 thousand liters of water are used for production compared to 5,385 for regeneration and this corresponds to a water saving of 91%.

WEEE? One out of two Italians doesn’t know what it means. Macchi: “We took to the streets to explain it” 27 October 2022

The e-waste boom

According to the Global E-Waste Monitor 2020 e-waste is the fastest growing category of waste in European households. A deadly phenomenon fueled mainly by the frequent purchase and use of electronic devices, by short life cycles and by the hitherto scarce (or expensive and uneconomical) possibilities of repair. According to ProSum, 10 million tonnes of e-waste is generated annually in Europe, of which only about 40% is subsequently recycled properly. “To present these results, we have considered all types of environmental impact – he explains Paul Rudorf of Fraunhofer Austria Research, author of the study – and we were able to calculate the real impact of a device on our planet”.

But where do the devices to be reconditioned come from? Private individuals, consortia, large distribution chains? And where do platforms like refurbed get the secondary raw material? “A large percentage of the devices available on refurbed.it come from large companies that regularly change their work devices – concludes Kaminski – these devices are then refurbished by professionals within our network across Europe, in order to make them new. The spare parts needed, which in most cases are only one or two out of over a hundred individual pieces, come from different places but are all of the highest quality in order to give customers the best possible experience with their ‘new device. Furthermore, we offer a tailor-made buy-back formula for companies who are interested in buying large quantities of refurbished products but who also want to sell the devices they no longer use. In this way we can offer the products at a minimum price directly to our refurbishing network throughout Europe and bring the best offer received to the company that sells them”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

