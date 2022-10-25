Recently, a high-end mobile phone accessories brand has launched the iPhone 14 Pro series designed with the global limited edition Rolex. After the series was launched, it caused heated discussions among netizens around the world.

It has been nearly two months since the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro series, and the cheapest iPhone 14 Pro 128GB is also priced at HK$8,599. Recently, Caviar, a Russian high-end mobile phone accessories brand, launched a new “Grand Complications” series with Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models.

The main reason why it is called a phone used by the rich is mainly because of its high price, and the second reason is that it is a phone that users need to have a bodyguard around to dare to use. Caviar’s “Grand Complications” series launched “Skeleton Booster” and “Daytona” respectively, and each phone will have a unique number printed on the edge of the body.

「Skeleton Booster」 “Skeleton Booster” will only release 99 pieces. Its design is inspired by the engines and parts of supercars. A transparent dial skeleton watch is embedded on the back of the phone, in black PVD-coated titanium with custom-made titanium bolts. The selling price of “Skeleton Booster” varies from USD$9,900 to USD$11,650 depending on the phone capacity. 「Daytona」 The much-anticipated version is believed to be the “Daytona” from the “Grand Complications” collection. Have you heard of Ditona embedded in the iPhone 14 Pro? ! The “Daytona” style decisively disassembles the Rolex Daytona watch and embeds it on the back of the iPhone 14 Pro body. The body is crafted in massive amounts of gold, and the entire design references the gauges and switches of a race car, creating a 1930s racing vibe. Only three iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max units are available in each capacity, and the price varies from USD$133,670 to USD$135,420 depending on the capacity of the phone. See also The main proposals of Fratelli d'Italia on digital and innovation

According to the official website of Rolex in Hong Kong, the model of this Daytona is Cosmograph Daytona (Oyster, 40 mm, yellow gold), and the official price in Hong Kong is HKD$308,800. It is believed that one of the reasons why this watch will be applied to this series must be that the Cosmograph Daytona is a timing tool specially designed for endurance racers, which is appropriate to the racing theme of the “Daytona” of the “Grand Complications” series.

Watch the video to learn more:

common problem

What new products did Apple launch this year?

In addition to the much-anticipated iPhone 14, this yeariPhone 14 comes out in new purple,and alsoNew AirPods Pro 2as well asApple Watch 8/Ultra/SE, please see for details.Everyone can pay attention when the iPhone 14 is releasedLatest recycling prices for iPhones。

What are the limitations of this year’s iPhone 14?

Except this yeariPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max comes out purpleIn addition, when choosing a mobile phone capacity, one thing to consider is that there is a capacity that does not support 4K…For details, please see