Register now and be there live in Vienna!

The city pitches are over, now the #believeinyourself challenge is entering its final stage: on Wednesday, May 24th, the grand finale of Austria’s largest startup competition will take place at the Erste Campus in Vienna. This is where the ten winning young companies from the city pitches compete for the coveted title “Startup of the Year 2023”. If you want to be there live, you can get one of the last free tickets here. We have summarized all the detailed information for you below. The final starts at 6 p.m. on Erste Campus.

The ten finalists

REEDuce

The Viennese start-up REEDuce by founder Birgit van Duyvenbode builds noise barriers made of reeds, which can keep up with conventional noise barriers in terms of durability and sound insulation, but rely on ecological material. REEDuce obtains the reeds from Lake Neusiedl, for example. There is already a pilot project with Asfinag. REEDuce won the city pitch in Eisenstadt in the “Energy & Climate Protection” category.

Worm Systems

Worm Systems from Upper Austria is known for its worm boxes. These are man-high wooden boxes full of soil, compost – and of course compost worms. This is particularly attractive in the city because, unlike in the country, there is often no access to a compost heap on which to empty the organic waste. Eager gardeners in balconies can gain valuable humus through composting. Around 30 apartments can now join forces in cities to jointly operate a WurmHotel. Worm Systems was the winner in the “Bio & Agricultural Innovation” category at the City Pitch in St. Pölten.

Shopstory

The Viennese startup Shopstory supports companies in automating the marketing of online shops with the help of AI-based software. The target group are primarily SMEs who want to improve the search engine performance of their e-commerce presence. Shopstory has already received 2.2 million euros in a financing round from investors (tecnet equity, startup300, Patrick Pöschl, Hansi Hansmann, Coinpanion founder team) and funding agencies in 2022. Shopstory was the winner in Vienna in the “SaaS (FinTech, InsurTech & App Support)” category.

Goldblatt

The Styrian startup Goldblatt of the three founders Melanie Zanter, Stephan and Matthias Wiesenhofer has set itself the goal of revolutionizing plant-based cuisine. They want to imitate the taste of meat, fish or egg that many people are used to using purely organic and regionally grown raw materials. The startup completely dispenses with animal ingredients, flavorings and additives, gluten, yeast or palm oil. Goldblatt won in Vienna in the “Food & Beverage and Cosmetics & Bodycare” category.

Holloid

Holloid is a Boku Wien spin-off developing holographic microscopy for real-time 3D imaging. The team has developed a hardware solution for this that is supported by artificial intelligence. This combination enables automatic measurements of hundreds of thousands of individual bacteria, algae, yeast, microplastics and other particles. Holloid is to be used in the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and manufacturing industries. In Linz, Holloid was the winner in the “Industry, AI & Robotics” category.

Octave

The young company Oktav, founded by Linz-based founders David Kitzmüller and Toni Luong, wants to shake up the “billion-dollar sheet music market” and has developed a digital subscription model that allows users to access more than 20,000 arrangements for piano of all genres and levels of difficulty. To this end, the founders have also entered into a cooperation with the Universal Music Publishing Group, one of the largest music labels in the world. In Salzburg, Oktav won the City Pitch in the “Culture, Media & Entertainment” category.

mySproggy

The Viennese startup mySproggy by couple Julia and Dominik Monghy is a family startup in two senses. Because the parents of two children are developing an app in which other young parents can get all the important educational information about the first six years of their offspring. The Monghys are supported in terms of content by educators, speech therapists and psychologists. Interested parties can currently pre-register for the app, which is due to launch soon. In Dornbirn, mySproggy won in the “Social Impact, Learning & Knowledge” category.

Radish

Radish from Vienna, founded by Florian Binder, Daniel Horak and Michael Mack, wants to give its users quick and easy access to the bike service. You can book appointments for service and repairs online and then bring your bike to one of the drop-off locations. Among other things, Radish cooperates with the Storebox storage network and with numerous partner bike workshops so that customers can drop off their bikes and pick them up again. Radish was the winner in the “Smart Fashion, Sports & Lifestyle” category in Kitzbühel.

Biomotion Technologies

Biomotion Technologies from Vienna wants to make 3D bioprinting more accessible and reproducible. This is a technology similar to 3D printing that uses biological material such as human cells. The bioprinters that the startup is building are intended to reduce the “reject rate” of biological tissues. The young company is primarily targeting pharmaceutical companies and suppliers of 3D-printed tissues as test systems. In Graz, the young company won the city pitch in the “Health, MedTech & BioTech” category.

Bike Gorillaz

Bike Gorillaz from Vienna offer customers e-bikes for a monthly subscription price. The bikes are individually adapted, the young company offers trekking e-bikes, mountain e-bikes and children’s e-bikes. The insurance included in the price also covers all damage not caused intentionally as well as theft (without excess). Bike Gorillaz were winners in the “Green Mobility & Sustainability” category at the City Pitch in Klagenfurt.

The prices

In addition to prize money of EUR 10,000 from Erste Bank Oesterreich, the “Startup of the Year” can look forward to a media package worth EUR 10,000 as well as a VIP pass, a pitching slot and extra tickets for the members of the winning team for the Wolves Summit Vienna. At the finale this year, the special prize “Female Startup 2023” will also be awarded, which will highlight Austria’s female founders.

