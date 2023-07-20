Registration Now Open for CAPCOM Pro Tour 2023: Compete for Capcom Cup X and $1 Million Prize

Street Fighter 6 Announces CAPCOM Pro Tour 2023 and $1 Million Winning Prize

The highly anticipated competition game, “Street Fighter 6,” has announced the launch of the CAPCOM Pro Tour 2023. This event has gained significant attention due to the incredible $1 million winning prize and the chance to win the prestigious Capcom Official World Series, CAPCOM CUP X. Registration for the CAPCOM Pro Tour 2023 has officially begun.

The tournament is divided into four categories: “ONLINE PREMIER,” “OFFLINE PREMIER,” “WORLD WARRIOR,” and “Last Chance Qualifier.” The winners of each game in these categories will earn a spot in the CAPCOM CUP X, totaling 48 players.

The “ONLINE PREMIER” is an online competition held once in each region worldwide. Winners of each competition will earn a chance to participate in the CAPCOM CUP X. The “OFFLINE PREMIER” category consists of on-site individual competitions, including the highly acclaimed “EVO Championship Series 2023.” Winners of each competition in this category will also have the opportunity to compete in the CAPCOM CUP X.

The “WORLD WARRIOR” category will have five preliminaries held in each competition area, where top players in each preliminary will earn points. The top eight winners from each area will then be eligible to participate in the CAPCOM CUP X. Finally, the “Last Chance Qualifier” is an offline individual competition held before the CAPCOM CUP X. The winner of this qualifier will secure their spot in the esteemed tournament.

Registration for the CAPCOM Pro Tour 2023 is being accepted through Start.gg. Participants must connect their “Street Fighter 6” platform and CAPCOM ID when registering. The registration is free, and even newcomers to fighting games have an excellent chance of winning. Aspiring champions are encouraged to sign up and aim for the championship. It is essential to review the competition rules before participating.

For more information about the CAPCOM Pro Tour 2023, interested individuals can visit the official website or follow CAPCOM eSports on Twitter (@CAPCOM_eSports).

