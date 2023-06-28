Relatively cheap for what’s on offer

With the C5 X, Citroën is bringing an interesting mix of station wagon, sedan and SUV onto the market. Has Citroën taken on too much or was this quite interesting combination implemented as well as it sounds? In our test we have clarified the question for you.

The C5 X is available as a combustion engine or as a plug-in hybrid. We have tested the hybrid version and can already make one statement: In contrast to the ë-C4 (to the test), the C5 X is also a good car for long distances.

tl;dr

I really liked the C5 X. The reason for this is, on the one hand, the design, which I find quite classy both on the outside and on the inside, despite my actual “dislike” for station wagons. On the other hand, a driving feeling is conveyed, which consists of a great interplay of comfort and good driving characteristics. Our tested version was the Shine Pack, which changed hands for 55,180 euros (including 19% VAT). In my opinion, it is obvious why the car is worth it. With other brands, one likes to start at 70,000 euros before one can even think about cooled massage seats, which also offer a comfortable entry. Wireless Apple CarPlay, driving pleasure with the 225 hp system performance and the modern design complete the package.

Design: More than worth mentioning

A mix of station wagon, sedan and SUV sounds strange and incompatible, Citroën proves the opposite. On the one hand we have the practicality of a station wagon with the trunk that can be expanded to 1,640 liters and the miracle of space for all occupants in the vehicle. On the other hand, we have paired the elegance of a sedan and high seating with the resulting good visibility and easy exit of an SUV. The front is quite similar to the ë-C4. The daytime running lights now simply have no break and the fog lights no longer have a cheap-looking blue frame. The upper air outlet is also kept more discreet. Speaking of air vents, the roof and rear spoiler not only look good, but are also functional.

Image: TechnikNews Image: TechnikNews Image: TechnikNews



Interior: A lot of harmonious contrast

The interior is anything but boring. Different colors, patterns and materials have been used in the seats as well as in the dashboard, creating a homogeneous overall picture. A small but fine eye-catcher is the Citroën logo, which was sewn in here and there. But first, back to the very comfortable seats. Here we have the opportunity to warm them up, cool them down and also have them massage you. As with the DS 4 E-Tense, this is of course all special equipment, but definitely recommended for longer distances.

Image: TechnikNews Image: TechnikNews Image: TechnikNews



As in the ë-C4, the climate control has remained analogue. Not only did I like that, but also my co-driver, who was able to set his desired temperature quickly and easily without having to tap around on the display.

We already know the steering wheel and the digital speedometer. What is new now is that the head-up display no longer has a plastic pane that slides out, but is instead projected directly onto the windshield. This is also very well designed. Only the route guidance via CarPlay covered a small part of the speed display. But that should be fixable with an (over-the-air) update. We also had ambient lighting on board. This is well placed, but remains monochromatic.

Infotainment system: New software that has it all

The 12-inch touchscreen is the heart of the functions in the C5 X. It usually works smoothly and the voice input, which is automatically activated with “Hello Citroën”, has usually started the right route, even with difficult street names. The special thing is that you can arrange the infotainment system, instrument cluster and head-up display with functions and displays as you want. In this way, a maximum of personalization has been created with a few simple steps. I also have to praise the parking aid, which creates a great all-round picture with its 4 cameras. The only drawback is that the touch display sometimes needs two or three touches to execute the command. I think that can also be fixed with a software update.

Image: TechnikNews Image: TechnikNews Image: TechnikNews



Audio: In-house, but definitely presentable



As with the ë-C4, the C5 X does not come with a major brand manufacturer for the audio system. Nevertheless, we have a good sound again and the built-in subwoofer also ensures a pleasant bass with the right song. Speaking of noise, the interior of the C5 X is very low in wind noise, even at high speeds. Only the road noise is better to hear, but not at all unpleasant thanks to the acoustic glazing in the Shine Pack.

Driving impression: long distances will be pleasant

The system output of 225 hp takes the long runabout from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds, but it actually felt faster. From 100 it then goes to a top speed of 225 km/h and even then the chassis, which is streamlined in sport mode, and the harder steering ensure a secure grip on the motorway. Thanks to the eight-speed automatic transmission and acoustic glazing, the C5 X is also significantly quieter than other cars at only half the speed. Away from the track, you can then go relaxed over every bump in comfort mode, but rarely with the lane departure warning system, since this becomes a bit unreliable from 60 km/h even on slight curves and here and there simply stops with the steering assistance. Unfortunately, matrix LED headlights are not available even in the top configuration.

Image: TechnikNews Image: TechnikNews Image: TechnikNews



Charging and range: standard mid-range values

With an optional 7.4 kW on-board charger, the Citroën’s battery can be fully charged in just one hour and 55 minutes. With this, 45-55 km can then realistically be covered purely electrically. When this is done, you can continue driving combined with about 7.1 l per 100 km. Citroën also offers the “E-Save” function. This allows you to set whether you want to maintain a certain battery charge level or build it up. With the latter, the combustion engine produces the electricity, which of course means greater consumption. Everyone has to decide for themselves how sensible this is for the individual.

Thanks to Citroën Germany for providing the test car as part of this test report!

