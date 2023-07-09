release date announced, on the cover Kobe Br…

2k announced the official release date of NBA 2K24, celebrating 25 years with three special editions. The new release celebrates the legendary Kobe Bryant on the cover and offers several new features, including cross play, the new game mode Mamba Moments and the quantum leap in terms of technology.

NBA 2K24 release date announced

The award-winning NBA 2K series celebrates its 25th anniversary with the special Anniversary Edition, full of content and rewards. These include a 12-month NBA League Pass subscription and a limited-time Summer League pre-order bonus. The game will offer a number of new features, including the cross play and a new game mode, Mamba Moments. In addition, NBA 2K24 will come with a significant quantum leap in terms of technology.

The legendary Kobe Bryant on the cover

NBA 2K24 celebrates basketball legend Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers all-time leading scorer, 18-time All-Star, 5-time NBA Champion, 2-time Finals MVP, 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist. Kobe will be this year’s cover athlete for the editions Kobe Bryant Edition e Black Mamba Edition.

As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with Kobe Bryant, we remember his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball. As we make our mark on the franchise’s history, NBA 2K24 looks to the future to bring an innovative leap in technology and introduce community-requested features like cross play. Greg Thomas, president of Visual Concepts.

New to NBA 2K24: Mamba Moments and ProPLAY

With the brand new mode introduced with NBA 2K24, players will be able to channel the mentality of the Mamba within them. Mamba Moments allows you to recreate some of Kobe’s most captivating performances and relive the phenomenon’s journey in the world of basketball. Plus the revolutionary ProPLAY technology delivers i NBA videos directly into the gameplaywith animations and movements taken directly from the NBA court.

NBA 2K24: release date and availability

NBA 2K24 will be available worldwide fromSeptember 8th on all platforms and will be cross play compatible for PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X|S. It will be possible to choose between the three editions of the game, in different digital and physical formats: Kobe Bryant Edition, Black Mamba Edition and the exclusive 25th Anniversary Edition. All editions are already available for pre-order. See you on the pitch!

