Release of Konami’s Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars Postponed

Konami Delays Release of “Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars”

29th August 2023 – Konami has announced the postponement of their highly anticipated game, “Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars.” Originally set to be released in 2023, the new release date is yet to be determined.

While the development team is actively working on the game, Konami stated that additional time is necessary to ensure a work that meets everyone’s expectations. Fans will have to await further announcements regarding the revised release date.

“Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars” is a remastered edition of the classic RPG series, “Fantasy Outlaws of the Marsh,” which was first launched by Konami in 1995. The game takes inspiration from the famous Chinese classical novel, Outlaws of the Marsh. It follows the story of the main character, who is the son of the Five Tigers of the Empire, as he gathers 108 stars and allies to combat the tyranny of a decaying empire.

The sequel, “Fantasy Suikoden II,” was released in 1998 and is set three years after the events of the first game. The game builds upon the unique game system of its predecessor, featuring heraldry magic, the destiny of 108 stars, base management, and Great Army Wars. “Fantasy Suikoden II” revolves around the intertwined fate of three childhood friends, including the protagonist, as they are thrust into a monumental vortex.

“Suikoden I&II HD Remaster: The Arms of the Gate and the Unification War of Doran” is expected to be available on multiple platforms, including PS4, Xbox One, Steam, and Nintendo Switch. The Steam page reveals that the game will also support Traditional Chinese.

Despite the delay, fans remain eagerly excited for the release of “Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars” and look forward to the official unveiling of the new release date.

