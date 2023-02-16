MSI announced that its motherboards equipped with Intel 700 / 600 series chipsets can support non-binary memory, allowing products with 4 sets of DIMM slots to install up to 192GB DDR5 memory.

Massive memory use free panic

A few days ago, Micron released the new DDR5-5600 memory module. Interestingly, in addition to the common 8GB, 16GB, 32GB and other capacity versions, there are also 24GB and 48GB versions using 24Gb memory particles, providing users with more diverse options. Capacity selection.

And MSI also followed up and announced that MEG, MPG, MAG, PRO and other series motherboards equipped with Intel 700 / 600 chipsets can support the above-mentioned memory, so that products with 2 sets of DIMM slots can support a total memory capacity of 96GB, while The product with 42 sets of DIMM slots looks like 192GB, which provides more memory space and meets more severe usage needs.

MSI stated that it can directly use the 48GB memory module without updating the BIOS/UEFI, and promised to provide DIY players with higher performance and compatibility.