released in the autumn, the renders and the technical data sheet have been leaked

The rumors around Google Pixel Watch 2 are becoming more and more insistent every day: according to insiders, in fact, the smartwatch will be launched in the fall in three different models. Now, however, there seems to have been a sensational auto-leak from Google: the watch, in fact, has appeared on the Google Play Console.

The listing of the device, reported by GSMArena and MySmartPrice, reveals practically everything there is to know about the Pixel Watch 2, including its technical data sheet and its renderings. The latter, in particular, seem to show that Pixel Watch 2 will not change one iota compared to the first generation Pixel Watch, maintaining exactly the same design as the latter. Since the image shows the black screen device, however, we don’t know if the edges of the smartwatch have been reduced or not.

In any case, Pixel Watch 2 will have codename Eos and will be equipped with one round screen with a resolution of 384 x 384 pixels. On the side of the device, on the other hand, we have only one ring, in a central position, while there do not seem to be other buttons on the whole body of the watch. The screen, on the other hand, should be a 1.12″ OLED or so.

In technical terms, while the Pixel Watch had an Exynos 9110 chip from 2018, at this round it seems that Big G will switch to a more modern SoC and give the sack to Samsung, preferring a Snadpragon W5+ Gen1 chipset with 2GB RAM. The Pixel Watch 2 operating system, on the other hand, will be based on Android 13, so it will most likely be WearOS 4.

Finally, according to the leaks, Pixel Watch 2 will have a 306mAh battery, just bigger than the 294 mAh one of the first generation device. Among other innovations, however, we should have UWB connectivity and a series of new custom dials. The smartphone is expected to be launched between September and October, alongside the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

