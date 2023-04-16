Home » Released on the same day as Xiaomi 13 Ultra! Xiaomi Pad 6/Pad 6 Pro Chipset Information Disclosure
【MOBILE】Next Tuesday will usher in the new product launch conference of Xiaomi’s flagship camera phone, Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Earlier, the manufacturer also announced that it will showcase the brand’s new generation tablet computers, Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, and announced Chipset information.

Earlier, Xiaomi announced on the domestic “Xiaomi Pad” official Weibo account that it will showcase new tablet products at the launch event of the brand’s flagship camera phone, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, at 7:00 p.m. next Tuesday (April 18). Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, and showed the official product renderings and chipset information. From the picture, we can see that the keyboard cover equipped with the Xiaomi Pad 6 series will have a built-in touch panel, which is convenient for use as a laptop.

As previously rumored, Xiaomi Pad 6 will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, and the high-end model Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro will use Snapdragon 8+, which is expected to meet the performance requirements of most games. Based on the existing information, Xiaomi Pad 6 may use an 11-inch 2,880 x 1,800 pixel IPS screen, corresponding to 120Hz/144Hz refresh rate (or different according to model specifications), has a top-end 12+512 storage version, and supports 67W flash charging and other configurations .

