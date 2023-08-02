Remake of ‘Alone in the Dark’ Promises a Return to Horror Gaming’s Roots

Sweden’s Pieces Interactive to Remake “Alone in the Dark” Survival Horror Game

Pieces Interactive, a game development studio based in Sweden, is set to release a remake of the classic “Alone in the Dark” game, originally launched on PC in 1992. The original game, known for its experimentation with 3D characters, has been hailed as the first 3D survival horror game in history and has had a significant influence on subsequent games in the genre.

Although the “Alone in the Dark” series went on to release several sequels and ported versions for home consoles, it struggled to maintain its success in the transition to the 3D era. One notable disappointment came in 2015 with the release of “Alone in the Dark: Illumination,” which received poor reviews from critics. As a result, the future prospects of the series have remained in question.

The upcoming remake takes place in the southern United States during the 1920s and follows the story of private detectives Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood. Players will embark on a mission to find a missing uncle, infiltrating the infamous Delset Mansion known for its haunted reputation. The game promises an experience reminiscent of the original, with players encountering nightmarish monsters, solving puzzles, and uncovering a sinister plot.

A trailer for the remake was recently released, offering a brief glimpse of the enigmatic character known as the Dark Man. The tagline “Don’t Say His Name. He’s Always Listening” adds an air of mystery and suspense to the upcoming game. Further details regarding the game’s plot and gameplay mechanics will be announced at a later date.

Fans of the series can now place pre-orders for the game, with anticipation building among enthusiasts. As the release date approaches, gamers are eagerly awaiting additional news and updates. Stay tuned for more information on the much-anticipated “Alone in the Dark” remake.

