Remaking ‘Life is Beautiful in Harvest Moon’ for PS2: A Touched Ending and Newbie Advice

Title: A Remake of “Life is Beautiful in Harvest Moon” Brings forth Emotions, Tips for Newbies

Subtitle: Experience the joys of growing up and raising children on the ranch in this highly recommended remake

By [Author Name]

[City], [Date] – The long-awaited remake of the popular PlayStation 2 game, “Life is Beautiful in Harvest Moon,” has finally arrived, evoking a wave of emotions among players. While the author of this article has not played the original version, they aim to provide helpful insights and advice for new players who are still considering purchasing the game.

The article begins with a heartfelt expression of relief and emotion, now that the wait is over. The author’s excitement about the game can be felt throughout the article. However, they stress that the article will focus solely on the remake and not provide a comprehensive comparison with the old version.

For new players seeking advice, the author offers valuable tips. They emphasize the importance of choosing a good marriage partner early in the game, as failing to do so by the end of the first year can have negative consequences. The first chapter can be overwhelming, as players have to balance earning money and gifting their love interest daily. The author recommends prioritizing tasks by engaging in activities such as raising sheep, picking wild flowers and vegetables, and digging to make money quickly.

Furthermore, the author suggests changing the schedule to trigger different events and interactions with the villagers. They also provide cost-effective strategies for improving crop yield, such as using pasture and hay to make fertilizer. Cooking enthusiasts are advised to grow a variety of ingredients and seek out recipes from the dwarf character every day.

The article highlights various features of the remake, such as the ability to experience the protagonist’s different stages of life and witnessing their children’s growth. It praises the ample backpack and storage space available, reducing the need to constantly manage inventory. The addition of a map showing the villagers’ locations is also noted as a convenient feature.

Despite its strengths, the article acknowledges areas for improvement. It points out that some love events in the first chapter are easily missed, leading to potential regrets. The author expresses disappointment about the lack of events in the later stages of the game, repetitive dialogue from villagers, and the protagonist’s limited impact on the family. They also mention low export prices for crops, fish, and other items besides wool, which can make progress slow and challenging. The article suggests focusing on raising cattle and sheep for a smoother gaming experience.

The author comments on the game’s rich crop variety but criticizes the cumbersome process of synthesizing items. They highlight the time-consuming nature of obtaining the Goddess Fishing Rod, attributing it to a lack of rewards and enjoyment from fishing in the game. The article concludes by stating that the village can feel desolate, with fewer residents than desired, and suggests the addition of more characters to enhance the experience.

In summary, the remake of “Life is Beautiful in Harvest Moon” has brought forth a plethora of emotions. Its unique feature of experiencing the protagonist’s growth with their children sets it apart from other iterations of Harvest Moon. Though the game has room for improvement, it is highly recommended, particularly for fans of the simulation genre. New players are advised to follow the provided tips to ensure a fulfilling gaming experience.