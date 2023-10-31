Remedy Provides Updates on Control 2 and Max Payne Remake, Teases Co-op Games

Remedy Provides Updates on Upcoming Games: Control 2 and Max Payne Remake

Remedy Entertainment, the Finnish developer behind the highly acclaimed Alan Wake 2, is not resting on its laurels. The company has revealed updates on several projects, including Control 2 and the Max Payne Remake.

In a recent note to investors, Remedy announced that Control 2 is currently in the proof-of-concept stage. The company provided assurance that progress is being made on both the design and game build of the highly anticipated sequel to the third-person shooter released in 2019. “The plans for this sequel are ambitious, and we’re making good progress on both the design and game build,” Remedy stated. “We will continue in this phase over the next few quarters, focusing on proving the key elements we have identified before moving to the next phase and scaling the team.”

Meanwhile, work on the Max Payne Remake is also underway. Remedy announced that the project has entered the production preparation stage. The company expressed confidence in the game’s style and scope, adding that a well-organized team is dedicated to its development. “With these achievements, we are excited about the project and its future success,” Remedy said.

In addition to Control 2 and the Max Payne Remake, Remedy also provided updates on two co-op multiplayer games, Condor and Codename Vanguard. Condor, which has progressed from proof-of-concept to production-ready, is said to provide valuable insights into developing a service-based game that will engage players for years to come. As for Codename Vanguard, Remedy is working closely with publishing partners to define the next phase of the project, aiming to complete the proof-of-concept phase by the end of the year.

Fans of Remedy Entertainment are eagerly anticipating the company’s next projects. The success of Alan Wake 2 has undoubtedly raised expectations for the future releases from the renowned developer. With updates on Control 2, the Max Payne Remake, and the co-op multiplayer games Condor and Codename Vanguard, Remedy is keeping its fans engaged and excited for what’s to come.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

