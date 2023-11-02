Home » Remnant 2: The Awakening King DLC Set to Release on November 14
Remnant 2: The Awakening King DLC Set to Release on November 14

Remnant 2: The Awakening King DLC Set to Release on November 14

Gearbox and Gunfire Games have announced the upcoming release of the first DLC for their third-person soul-like shooter, “Remnant 2”. Titled “The Awakened King”, this DLC will be available for play on November 14 for players who have previously purchased the Deluxe Version.

“Remnant 2” serves as the sequel to the popular game “Remnant: From the Ashes”. Players take on the role of doomsday survivors on a quest to find a legendary shelter while battling against a mutated world invaded by evil roots. With its randomly generated exploration areas and RPG gameplay mechanics, the game has received an impressive 83% positive reviews on Steam.

“The Awakened King” DLC introduces a new storyline, with players venturing into the cursed castle in the coastal region of Dran. Their mission is to uncover the mystery surrounding the “One True King”, who has been corrupted by the roots.

The recently released trailer for the DLC showcases the new “Ritualist” profession. These characters specialize in utilizing buffs and negative effects to overcome enemies. Alongside the new storyline, players can expect to explore new areas and dungeons, as well as discover new weapons and accessories to aid them in their fight against the unknown perils of the ocean depths.

“The Awakening King” DLC is set to launch on November 14 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC. Gunfire Games has promised to release further information in the coming weeks. This DLC is the first of three planned for “Remnant 2” and requires the main game to play.

