by admin
Remnant II: A Resounding Success with Impressive Steam Numbers

Gunfire Games’ highly anticipated sequel, Remnant II, has arrived to great acclaim. The game has quickly garnered an impressive fanbase, with hundreds of thousands of players eagerly diving into the thrilling world of Remnant II. The success of the sequel can be clearly seen on Steam, where it has surpassed its predecessor, Remnant: From the Ashes, in terms of popularity and player count.

According to SteamDB, Remnant II reached a staggering peak of 110,856 concurrent players over the weekend. This number is more than double the peak of From the Ashes, which managed to gather 48,289 players on the platform. The remarkable achievement of Remnant II’s peak player count has even propelled it above other renowned titles, such as Warhammer: Darktide, FIFA 22, Resident Evil Village, Battlefield 2042, Doom Eternal, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, among others.

While there is no specific information yet regarding the sequel’s performance on consoles, there is no doubt that the success on Steam indicates a bright future for Remnant II across all platforms. The overwhelming response from players further solidifies the game’s position as a standout release in the gaming industry.

For those who have not yet had the chance to experience Remnant II, our comprehensive review provides in-depth insights and commentary on this highly promising project. Whether you’re a seasoned fan of the series or a newcomer, the game’s seemingly undeniable success is certainly worth exploring.

