Remote control via computer: GPIO breakout boards as a Swiss army knife



Prof. Dr. Michael Stal has been with Siemens Technology since 1991. His research focuses on software architectures for large complex systems (distributed systems, cloud computing, IIoT), embedded systems, and artificial intelligence. He advises business units on software architecture issues and is responsible for the architecture training of senior software architects at Siemens.

There are various ways of accessing electronic components from a computer. On the one hand, microcontrollers can be interposed via USB, for example to control the electronics on Arduino boards or Raspberry Pi using software running on the boards. For this purpose, a Firmata firmware can be installed for Arduino-compatible boards, which allows more or less direct access to the board’s ports.

Another option is RESTful communication from a computer to an autonomous microcontroller board to access electronics via this detour. The program on the board acts as an intermediary between the computer and electronics.

A third way is to connect a so-called GPIO breakout board to the computer in question via USB. In this case, applications can directly access the GPIO ports located on the breakout board. In addition, a GPIO breakout board usually implements support for protocols such as SPI or I2C. This also makes it possible to control somewhat more complex hardware, such as displays and sensors.

Das Adafruit FT232H GPIO Breakout Board

One such GPIO breakout board is the Adafruit FT232H Breakout Board Blinka, which retails for around $15 to $18 at places like BerryBase. There are of course other GPIO boards, but the one under study has a sufficient number of GPIO ports and also supports UART, I2C, SPI, Bit-Bang and JTAG. Developers can control it from their computer using Python. In addition, many sources of information are available for the FT232H board.

For my experiments, I purchased the latest version of the board, which has a USB-C port and a Stemma QT connector that allows the connection of corresponding components with STEMMA/QT or Qwiic interfaces.

The latest version of the breakout board offers a USB-C connector and a Quiic/STEMMA-QT connector. (Image: Adafruit)

The older version of the board only has a micro USB port. (Image: Adafruit)

A detail

The board is named after the integrated chip, an FTDI FT232H, which also implements the full USB protocol. As a result, developers do not have to deal with system-level USB functionality. In many cases it is not necessary to install a USB driver on the computer. The FT232H supports USB 2.0 Hi-Speed, which guarantees transfer rates of up to 480 Mbit/s – in the full-speed mode that is also available, the maximum is 12 Mbit/s instead. The new board version has a USB-C port. A suitable cable is not included in the scope of delivery. It is therefore advisable to order a corresponding cable at the same time, if it is not already available.

The chip core works with 1.8V, the inputs/outputs with 3.3V. The latter are tolerant to 5V. More details can be found on the chip manufacturer’s product sheet.

As can be seen in the pinout diagram (see figures above), the Adafruit solution provides GPIO ports D4-D7 and C0-C7.

Ports D0-D3 implement the SPI or I2C protocol. The “or” means that either I2C or SPI is available for control, but not both at the same time.

With a switch on the board, developers determine whether they want to use I2C but not SPI (I2C switch position on), or whether they want to use SPI but not I2C (I2C switch position off). In the latter case: D0 -> SCLK, D1 -> MOSI, D2 -> MISO, D3 -> CS0. In the first case, there is the following assignment: D0 -> SCL, D1 or D2 -> SDA. Here, one of the two ports D1 and D2 can be used to transmit the SDA signal from I2C. In the old version of the board, users still had to wire port D1 to port D2 for I2C in order to then connect D2 to the actual circuit.

Installation

Adafruit provides its own website with instructions for installing the board. What is important is the fact that programming on the Windows, Mac or Linux computer requires an installation of Python 3 and pip3.

Since Windows does not support driverless USB devices, users must first install a USB driver from Zadig. With macOS and Linux this is not necessary in most cases.

This is followed by installations of the libusb library and the special Python libraries pyftdi and adafruit-blinka on all operating systems for access via CircuitPython – Blinka is also the name of the breakout board, by the way. Finally, udev rules (Linux only) must be specified and an environment variable (all operating systems) must be defined. This variable is called BLINKA_FT232H and should indicate the presence of a Blinka board with a value of 1.

As mentioned above, it is always assumed that python3 and pip3 are installed on the computer.

By the way, the board is delivered without a “pre-assembled” header. Some soldering work is therefore required first.

Here are the different instructions:

To control circuits via the Blinka breakout board, it must of course be connected to your own computer. In terms of software, CircuitPython programs serve as the interface to the board. Standard computers running Windows, Linux, macOS understand Python 3, but how can developers use CircuitPython? This requires the Blinka library for Python (adafruit-blinka) and corresponding CircuitPython libraries for the “remote-controlled” hardware such as sensors, screens and the like:

The computer requires a Python3 installation plus various libraries in order to be able to control circuits or components. (Image: Adafruit)

Since I used a Mac computer to test the Blinka board, the installation steps required for macOS follow in detail as an example:

If the Package Manager Homebrew is not yet installed, we install it with:

/bin/bash -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/HEAD/install.sh)"

Then the installation of libusb with the help of homebrew is required:

brew install libusb

Then the one from pyftdi:

pip3 install pyftdi

And in the last step, installing the actual board library:

pip3 install adafruit-blinka

Now the user should set the environment variable BLINKA_FT232H assign 1:

export BLINKA_FT232H=1

Last but not least, start the Python 3 REPL environment and enter the following two statements step by step:

import board

dir(board)

If nothing went wrong, the latter instruction prints the list of available pins on the terminal.

The installation is complete!

To check whether the installation works, there are the following tests:

First a test to make sure the system recognizes the FT232H board:

from pyftdi.ftdi import Ftdi

Ftdi().open_from_url('ftdi:///?')

Usually there is only one FTDI controller, so the output might look like this:

>>> from pyftdi.ftdi import Ftdi

>>> Ftdi().open_from_url('ftdi:///?')[Link auf https://learn.adafruit.com/circuitpython-on-any-computer-with-ft232h/setup]

Available interfaces:

ftdi://ftdi:232h:1/1 ()

Please specify the USB device

Then a verification whether the environment variable exists and is set correctly:

import os

os.environ["BLINKA_FT232H"]

The output should simply be:

´1´

As I said, this description only scratches the surface. The exact instructions can be found on the Adafruit instructions website.

If there are any problems, the Adafruit website Post-Install-Checks will provide relevant information.

programming

I’ll save examples of the obligatory LED blinking or detecting the state of a push button. Instead, the connection of a Sensirion SHT40 should serve as an example.

This sensor only costs a few euros and measures temperature and humidity relatively precisely. Typical relative humidity accuracy is 1.8% RH and temperature is 0.2°C. In this context, an Adafruit board with an I2C connection is used. The measurement can be done either with or without heating (-> sht.mode ) take place. For the program example I did not use the heating. Since it is an I2C-based sensor board, the I2C switch of the FT232H must be set to ON.

The Sensirion SHT40 is connected to the breakout board via a Qwiic/STEMMA-QT cable.

The sensor takes about four seconds to breathe after each measurement – ​​two seconds when measuring temperature and four seconds when measuring humidity. Therefore, the while loop contains a sleep(4) .

Before starting the program, developers must install the required library from Adafruit:

pip3 install adafruit-circuitpython-sht4x

This sample program is originally from Adafruit.

import time # zum Verzögern der Ausgaben import board # zur Ausgabe über FT232H import adafruit_sht4x # Einbinden der Bibliothek für den Sensor i2c = board.I2C() # Am I2C-Anschluss (SDA/SCL des FT232H) hängt ein Adafruit SHT40-Breakout-Board sht = adafruit_sht4x.SHT4x(i2c) print("SHT4X mit folgender Seriennummer entdeckt: ", hex(sht.serial_number)) sht.mode = adafruit_sht4x.Mode.NOHEAT_HIGHPRECISION # ohne Heizen! # alternativ mit: sht.mode = adafruit_sht4x.Mode.LOWHEAT_100MS print("Augenblicklicher Modus: ", adafruit_sht4x.Mode.string[sht.mode]) while True: temperature, relative_humidity = sht.measurements print("Temperatur: %0.1f C" % temperature) print("Feuchtigkeit: %0.1f %%" % relative_humidity) print("") time.sleep(4) # 4 Sekunden Verzögerung

The screen output is not very exciting as follows:

Screen output with the measured values ​​of the Sensirion SHT40.

be careful

One warning must be taken into account by developers. When connecting components to the breakout board, you should ensure that the circuitry does not pose a threat to the USB port. Otherwise, an overload on the USB port of the computer could affect it. Adafruit points out that the board can draw a maximum of 400-500mA from the USB port. There are various countermeasures for this – including: testing, protecting against inductive loads using diodes, limiting currents using resistors. If you forget to do this, you could damage the connected computer. As the saying goes: Caution is the mother of the porcelain box.

Conclusion

GPIO breakout boards like the Adafruit FT232H offer a very good way to access electronics directly from computers without having to interpose a microcontroller board. Of course, this also has limits in terms of possible applications. For example, microcontroller-based solutions allow real-time requirements compared to their PC counterparts and are much more flexible in terms of the use of different protocols. On the other hand, a computer-aided solution also has advantages. Chip manufacturer FTDI cites the control of camera interfaces, barcode readers, set-top boxes, flash card readers, MP3 devices and industrial applications as possible examples.

In addition to the support for CircuitPython, it would be nice to provide C or C++ libraries so that the board can also be used in corresponding applications. That’s whining on a high level, though. For the types of applications that an FT232H can handle, Python will do just fine. Python has a number of advantages, especially for rapid prototyping of your own experiments.



