Article: Ben Lyons – Gamereactor.cn

Over the past few weeks, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has frequently made headlines after fans discovered that female character models were given genitalia in the Next-Gen version of the game. This led to a series of statements from developer CD Projekt Red, who explained that no textures should be added.

This situation is developing again, as CD Projekt Red has now released a statement to IGN revealing more information about this unusual scandal.

“As CD PROJEKT RED didn’t understand until recently, the vulva texture in question was part of the ‘HD Monsters Reworked’ (HDMR) mod, not the ‘Vaginas for Everyone’ mod.

“In 2021, when signing the copyright transfer agreement, the HDMR mod author confirmed to CDPR that they are the sole author of the mod. The HDMR mod author grants CD PROJEKT RED the right to use the mod and is recognized and compensated for his work.

CD Projekt Red also goes on to add that removing the genital texture is not“Statements against nudity or mature themes” of any kind,it is justTo “maintain visual coherence across all character models”since including the texture“Not something we planned from the start”.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here