Removed Russian language support from Starfield

When Russia launched war on Ukraine last year, several companies took a firm stand and simply pulled themselves and their products from the Russian market. One of the most vocal opponents of this unjust war is Microsoft, which has announced that it will suspend all product and service sales in Russia, while also donating large sums of money and helping to keep Ukraine safe online.

As a result, Windows is no longer supported in Russia, neither is Xbox, and Microsoft games will not be released in the country. That means Starfield won’t be there either, which now appears to have other consequences as well.

PCGamesN reports that a new update to Starfield’s Steam page has removed all traces of Russian language support, which Bethesda has traditionally supported.

Officials have yet to comment on the reasons for this decision, but a reasonable guess is that the game won’t be released in Russia and won’t support the platforms it’s available on. We can also imagine that the horrific reports of Russian war crimes in the past few days did not make this decision any more difficult.

