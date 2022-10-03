Home Technology Renault runs its Twitch – La Stampa
There are very few car companies that bet on Twitch. But now something is moving and after Honda and Toyota, now also Renault enters the heap and for the 50th anniversary of the Renault 5 has organized the R5CUP, a gaming event live from the Renault Atelier, 53 Avenue des Champs Elysées, in Paris . It starts next October 5th and for the occasion, five international teams, each made up of a well-known gamer and a Renault ambassador, will compete on the Forza Horizon 5 driving simulator behind the wheel of the legendary R5 Turbo from 1980. The five couples will play for more than 3 hours in 7 different races, including timed rallies, drifting races and even a reverse race.

“Broadcast live, starting at 20.00, on our Twitch channel – they explain to Renault – this competition demonstrates all Renault’s willingness to invest in innovative and gaming-connected worlds, to get closer to future generations of drivers already immersed in technology and entertainment “.

