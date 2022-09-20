The Dragon in the Human Studio debuted with a new system at the Tokyo Game Show 2022. Among the 3 works released together, the “Dragon in the Human” was actually exhibited! Extreme” demo version. This is a quick demo, plus a side-scrolling of the battle.

This trial version is divided into two modes: day and night. During the day, it is a plot animation, plus wandering on the street, buying props in the store, playing small games, being fought by the enemy or looking for the enemy; at night, it is a plot task of fighting with Okada Izo.

“Renewal of the Dragon among Humans! “The first game was launched on PS4 and PS3 on February 22, 2014, and it was also the first Japanese game for PS4 that year. (“Renewal! Extreme” is selected to be listed on the 19th anniversary)

“Renewal of the Dragon among Humans! Extreme is still a familiar combat system, the “one-knife type” that can switch the combat type, which is mainly based on the sword, the “short gun type” with continuous bullets, the “fighting type” that is solved with fists, and the knife + gun The compound “Furious Dance”.

Because of the “Dragon in the People’s Restoration! The basic system of “Extreme” is almost unchanged and moved to the stage, a new platform, so this time on the PS5 platform (on-site demo machine), the screen and overall performance, whether it is the screen, light, or even dazzling moves, are more powerful. .

“Renewal of the Dragon among Humans! Extreme is expected to launch on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One on February 22, 2023.

Take a look at the promotional video.