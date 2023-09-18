RENO smartphones are on offer throughout September • Techzilla

The OPPO RENO DAYS are active throughout the month of September with interesting discounts on the entire Reno line including the new Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro released a few months ago.

Until the The new devices of the Reno10 Series, OPPO Reno10 Pro and OPPO Reno10, will be available on September 30, bundled with OPPO Enco Air3Band Style in Vanilla color and a comfortable car holder respectively at the advantageous price of €649.99 and €499.99.

We reviewed the recent Reno 10 Pro very well (here is our review) especially from a photographic point of view also thanks to the arrival of the new telephoto lens that was missing on previous devices. It is a compact, fast, elegant smartphone with Color OS 13.1 which is very reliable and customizable.

Also OPPO Reno8 e OPPO Reno8 Pro in bundle con OPPO Enco Air2, Band Style in Vanilla color combined with a car support they are available at the price d respectivelyi €369.99 e €549.99.

This bundle represents the perfect combination for all those who want a stylish yet high-performance smartphone accompanied by a pair of earphones that guarantee high audio quality and a perfect smartwatch for everyday use.

But it doesn’t end here! Only from September 18th to September 24th, on OPPO Storeflash sales will be active aPurchasing OPPO Reno8 and OPPO Reno8 Pro individually. For those who are not looking for the complete kit but who need to have a complete smartphone with them, OPPO Reno8 and OPPO Reno8 Pro can be purchased at the price of €319.99 and €499.99 respectively.

Although they are not the latest ones released, they also have the most recent one Color OS 13.1 and offer very solid performance and photographic quality. Here you can find our review of the Reno 8 Pro.

We remind you that these offers are valid only on the OPPO Store.

Stay updated on flash offers and price errors, follow us on Telegram!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

