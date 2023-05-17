Renzo Rosso enters the capital of Poke House: “Evident potential, I invest in young companies with values”

“Winning the battle of healthy food in the United States by making the brand an international love brand”: this is the challenge of Poke House which today announces the entry into the capital of Red Circle Investments, the private investment company of Renzo Rosso. “An investment that brings us not only capital – comments Matteo Pichi, co-founder of Poke House – but also and above all experience. Red Circle joins the board, and will bring us advice on building a famous international brand and on the development of retail”.

Poke House, born in November 2018 from the idea of ​​the two young founders Matteo Pichi and Vittoria Zanetti, in less than five years has managed to establish itself as a world leader in healthy bowl. Today it is active in nine countries with over 160 restaurants (in Italy, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, France, Romania, Austria, the Netherlands and the USA), more than 1000 employees and a 2022 turnover of 100 million euros.

A “double-digit” investment

“In 2023 – adds Pichi – we are planning at least 40 new openings”. The company does not disclose the amount of the capital increase which it defines only as “double-digit”, therefore higher than tens of millions, but in any case “interesting for us and for the other shareholders, who have all reinvested”. Pichi also declares that for now Poke House does not enter the “Olympus” of unicorns but that is precisely their intent for the near future.

Startup The rise of Poke House: from Milan to Miami, and turnover soars to 100 million See also The total global sales of Switch surpassed that of PS4! Nintendo’s profit exceeded expectations and the profit target was raised by 18%. by Giulia Cimpanelli

04 March 2023



The current portfolio of Red Circle Investments includes investments in different sectors sharing a strong drive towards innovation, quality and sustainability, ranging from food and tech-food (Cortilia, Planet Farms, Masi), to tech innovation ( Jakala, Bending Spoons, Noosa, Wishi, ICONIQ), from fashion (Retrosuperfuture, Marcolin), to the environment and health (CoImmune, Philogen, Beyeonics, TechWald). Red Circle Investments also participates in prestigious international funds such as Black Rock and Five Seasons (the first European venture capital fund in foodtech).

Among the active investors of Poke House who renew their commitment to the company’s growth are: Euler Capital, FG2 Capital, MIP SGR led by the co-founder and CEO Paolo Gualdani who has followed the operation since the first round and Angelo Moratti , who confirms his trust in the project firsthand.

Dal poke all’healthy bowl

The Hawaiian dish par excellence has been the protagonist of a real boom, a trend throughout the western world in recent years. But fashions, as we know, can end: “Our idea of ​​poke is a little different – comments the founder – not only fish, but also fresh vegetables, chicken, meat and eight hot ingredients. We will soon be launching a new product, a green bowl. The poke may “go down”, but the concept of balanced healthy eating in a bowl will consolidate”.

Towards ITW 2022 Vittoria Zanetti and the startup that brought poke to Italy by Emanuele Capone

September 27, 2022





“Quality food designed and produced in a sustainable way is the keystone of the modern world, a more conscious consumption that generates less waste. Healthy food means better health and less pollution. I like investing in young companies, made by young people, based on a strong culture and responsible long-term values. The company’s potential for international development is evident, and it will be able to count on our worldwide experience in retail, marketing and relations with the final consumer to grow further”, commented Renzo Rosso, president of Red Circle Investments.