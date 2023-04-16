Reolink Trackmix battery in the test: PTZ surveillance camera with two lenses

With the Trackmix series, Reolink offers PTZ surveillance cameras (best list) with two lenses. But unlike the Reolink Duo 2 (test report), which combines images from two lenses and thus ensures a 180-degree field of view, the PTZ variants offer a total and a zoom view. The second lens offers an optical 6x zoom.

The Trackmix series now consists of several models. After the Trackmix PoE (test report), the Trackmix WiFi and the Trackmix LTE, the manufacturer offers another model with the Trackmix Akku, which we took a closer look at. In the test report on the Trackmix Akku we focus on the differences to the Trackmix PoE. We do not provide any further information on commissioning, since the Reolink models hardly differ in this respect. Interested parties can read this information in the numerous test reports on Reolink cameras (main topic).

Equipment Reolink Trackmix battery



The main distinguishing features compared to Trackmix PoE relate to the network connection, the power supply, the resolution and the type of recording. While the Trackmix PoE is connected to the home router via a network cable, which also serves as a power supply, a 5100 mAh battery with 7.2 volts supplies the Trackmix battery with energy.

The use of a rechargeable battery gives you a little more flexibility during installation, provided the camera is within the reception range of your home WLAN (2.4 and 5 GHz). But you also have to make some compromises. While the main camera of the PoE variant records videos with 4K resolution (best list) and up to 25 fps, the battery model is limited to 2560 × 1440 pixels and 15 fps. In addition, the Trackmix battery only records videos when motion is detected, while the PoE and WiFi models also offer continuous recording.

To store videos, the Trackmix Akku offers a microSD card slot that is compatible with memory cards with a capacity of up to 128 GB. The Reolink cloud is also available as an alternative storage option. In Germany, the data is stored in a data center in Frankfurt am Main. The free basic subscription offers a capacity of 1 GB and up to seven days of video history for one camera. The standard subscription costs EUR 4.19 and offers 30 days of cloud storage with 30 GB for up to five cameras. The Premier subscription offers more power for 8.29 euros and offers 80 GB of storage space for up to ten cameras.

Battery life and solar panel 2



As usual, the battery life depends on various factors such as ambient temperature, number of activations and the time for the live stream output. According to Reolink, the battery should last between one and four weeks for operating the camera. In the 14-day test, the battery capacity fell from 100 percent to under 20 percent in cool temperatures including night frost.

So that you don’t have to recharge the battery often, Reolink also offers a suitable solar panel with a charging capacity of 6 watts. However, the battery is not charged as soon as the temperature falls below 0 degrees. Apart from that, the average amount of sunshine in the winter months is usually not sufficient to charge the battery significantly. However, the problem does not only affect the Reolink, but all cameras operated with a solar panel, such as the Eufy Solocam S40 (test report) or Eufy S330 (test report). But the rest of the year the sun shines enough to charge the battery. Incidentally, Reolink sells the Trackmix Akku in Germany in a bundle with the appropriate solar panel 2. The Reolink panels offered so far, however, are not compatible with the Trackmix Akku, since they still have a micro USB port, while the new Trackmix for charging the Batteries offers a USB-C interface. You could get by with an adapter, but this usually does not offer any protection against moisture, so it is better to use the solar panel 2 with a suitable connection including weather protection in combination with the Trackmix battery. Thanks to the connection cable, which is almost four meters long, optimal alignment of the solar panel 2 should not be a problem in practice.

Motion tracking



Users can extend battery life by limiting camera operation to times that are important to them. It is also helpful if you limit the surveillance area as well as the alarm and movement tracking to certain objects. The Reolink app has corresponding options for this in sections, both in the mobile and in the desktop version Camera – Alarm Settings and Monitor – Recording ready. There, users can define movement zones in which no alarm is triggered or limit movement tracking to certain object types such as people, vehicles or pets.

Motion tracking method can also affect battery life. With Digital Tracking the camera remains in the basic position and simply enlarges the object digitally. With Tracking Priority: Digital First, the method just described is used, but when the detected object moves out of the lens’s field of view, the PTZ mechanism is activated so that the object is tracked longer. Choosing the option Tracking Priority: Pan & Tilt on the other hand, the motorized object tracking is used right from the start. The last method uses the battery significantly more than the other methods due to the motorized lens movement, but offers the best results in practice. The automatic movement tracking can also be limited in time. The choices are 10, 20, 30, and 60 seconds, which determine how long the camera will remain active after the subject stops or disappears.

Motion tracking works flawlessly in practice. The PTZ mechanism reacts very quickly and works extremely quietly. False alarms are almost impossible thanks to the integrated AI, which can be used to limit detection to people, vehicles and pets and their size. Notifications in the form of push notifications and e-mails are prompt, albeit somewhat slower than with the PoE variant.

Image Quality & Field of View



With a resolution of 2560 × 1440 pixels at 15 fps, the Trackmix Akku cannot compete with the Trackmix PoE with 4K resolution and 25 fps. As already mentioned, these limitations are due to the battery power supply. Nevertheless, the image quality is convincing even with the lower resolution. As a rule, the camera delivers detailed and sharp images with sufficient contrast. In difficult lighting conditions such as backlighting or a high dynamic range, however, it sometimes struggles with imprecise exposure. The night vision based on the two infrared LEDs is also okay. In practice, it even reaches much further than the 15 meters specified by Reolink. Thanks to a spotlight LED, the track mix can also deliver colored images at night. However, the illumination is not quite as homogeneous as with the Trackmix PoE, which has two LED spotlights for colored night vision.

The field of view with PTZ mechanics is 355 degrees horizontally and 90 degrees vertically. Without the PTZ function, the main camera offers a field of view of 96 degrees horizontally and 55 degrees vertically. The field of view of the telephoto lens is naturally smaller at 38 degrees horizontally and 21 degrees vertically.

Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant und Smart Home



The Reolink Trackmix battery can also be operated with the language assistants Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. In conjunction with a smart display (adviser), users can output the camera live stream to a compatible device such as Nest Hub or Echo Show.

Preis



Reolink sells the Trackmix battery including solar panel regularly for 350 euros. At Amazon it is currently available with a 70 euro discount for 280 Euro available. The Trackmix battery is also available at this price in the Reolink store.

Conclusion



The Reolink Trackmix battery is not completely convincing in the test. As usual from Reolink cameras, it offers flawless performance values ​​in terms of configuration, operation and alarm notification. And the display quality is also convincing. But battery operation involves compromises. These not only affect the running time, which is only slightly extended by the supplied solar panel 2 in the dark season, but also other areas. Anyone who uses a NAS or an NVR system, for example, or likes to connect surveillance cameras to a smart home center, will not be happy with the Trackmix battery due to the lack of compatibility.