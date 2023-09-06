Home » Replaced Game Release Delayed Until 2024 to Ensure High Quality, Developer Stresses
Replaced Game Release Delayed Until 2024 to Ensure High Quality, Developer Stresses

Replaced Game Release Delayed Until 2024 to Ensure High Quality, Developer Stresses

Sad Cat Studios, the developer behind the highly anticipated game Replaced, has announced a delay in its release until 2024. In a statement, the studio highlighted the “incredible standard of community expectations” and emphasized that they “can’t afford to release a sub-par game.”

Fans who have been eagerly waiting to dive into the world of Replaced will now have to be patient a little while longer. However, the studio did offer some reassurance by sharing insights into the current stage of development. According to Sad Cat, most systems are now operational, and the team is in the “ultra-intensive asset production phase.”

While the delay may come as disappointing news to fans, Sad Cat Studios emphasized that development is progressing steadily. With their commitment to delivering a high-quality gaming experience, it is evident that the studio is determined to meet the expectations of their dedicated community.

As for the new release date, details remain sparse. The only information provided by the studio is that Replaced is expected to launch sometime in 2024. This announcement has left many fans eagerly anticipating any further updates regarding the highly anticipated game.

Replaced promises to transport players to a captivating world filled with intense action and immersive storytelling. The delay may be unfortunate, but it demonstrates Sad Cat Studios’ dedication to ensuring the game lives up to the high standards set by both the studio and its dedicated community.

Though the wait is extended, the prospect of experiencing a game that meets and exceeds expectations should be well worth it. As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Replaced, the studio continues their intensive work to deliver an unforgettable gaming experience in 2024.

