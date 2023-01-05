After launching the Radeon 7000 series graphics card with higher display performance per watt for desktop computers at the end of last year, AMD further announced the launch of the mobile version of the Radeon 7000 series graphics card for notebooks in the CES 2023 keynote speech.

The mobile version of the Radeon 7000 series graphics card is also built with the RDNA 3 display architecture, boasting that through energy consumption control, dynamic adjustment optimization, and various smart functional technology applications, the laptop can also play a higher display computing performance.

For the gaming experience of 1080P and high refresh rate, AMD announced the launch of two graphics cards, Radeon RX7600M XT and Radeon RX7600M. , while the latter can reach 28TFLOPS, and both are equipped with 8GB GDDR6 display memory and 128-bit memory bus design, and also support AV1 codec, the game execution can correspond to the performance of more than 87 frames per second, and It advertises higher performance than NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060 desktop graphics card.

The Radeon RX7700S and Radeon RX7600S are designed for high-end notebooks, both of which are equipped with 8GB GDDR6 display memory and 128-bit memory bus design. It reaches 28TFLOPS, and the power consumption is between 75-100W and 50-75W respectively, so as to promote higher execution and display performance. Therefore, the game execution results at 1080P resolution will correspond to a higher number of frames per second. which performed.

Alienware m18 and m16 announced by Dell will be equipped with Radeon RX7600M XT mobile graphics cards, while ASUS TUF Gaming A16 will be equipped with Radeon RX7700S. As for the rugged laptop brand Emdoor, it will be equipped with the new Emdoor AP970, AG958P AMD Advantage Edition pen The electrical design is imported into Radeon RX7600M XT, and the IPS ARN37A AMD Advantage Edition launched by Shenzhen IP3 Technology adopts Radeon RX7600M XT.

As for enhancing the user experience through software functions, it includes the improvement of live broadcast application functions, and the display performance and content loading speed are accelerated, thereby extending the battery life of the laptop. This time, a function called AMD Smartshift RSR is added. It is expected to be released in the first quarter of this year. It will be able to directly increase the display quality on the GPU side and improve the game execution performance.

In addition to launching 4 mobile versions of Radeon 7000 series graphics cards, AMD also updated 3 mobile versions of Radeon 6000 series graphics cards this time, namely Radeon RX6550M, Radeon RX6350M and Radeon RX6550S, so as to provide more choices for notebook use. Notebooks are expected to enter the market successively from the first quarter of this year.

Share this article: Twitter

Facebook

