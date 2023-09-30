Reply and AI to help humans study and work better

Luigi Einaudi, second President of the Republic Italian and father of Giulio, the well-known publisher, left in 1961. But somehow he is ready to return, thanks to the use of artificial intelligence.

The project, which bears the statesman’s name, was developed together with the Einaudi Foundation and the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation by Replya company that deals with digital services, as explained by Filippo Rizzante, CTO of the company, on the OGR stage during the first day of the Italian Tech Week 2023underway in Turin.

From bots to digital humans

Einaudi is (better: will be) what is defined as a digital human, the evolution of co-pilots, the digital assistants who are in turn the second evolutionary step of conversational AI like ChatGPT and Bard. Rizzante recalled that co-pilots “serve us to increase the productivity of our work or its quality”, that they can “assist companies in some tasks, such as management ones or in relations with employees and human resources”, but we consumers too, for example “in the process of purchasing a good and to obtain after-sales assistance”. The example is what Reply already does with Audi, which provides customers with a bot equipped with AI that can guide them in resolution of any problems after having learned the use and maintenance manual of the various cars.

When these bots are given a face and a voice, we arrive at the so-called digital humans: “Thanks to a refined graphical interface, these software amaze us because they have a sort of identity, they are convincing from a visual and vocal point of view and they increasingly resemble humans”. Indeed, they are beyond humans: “They are metahumans, often made using Unreal, the most widespread graphics engine in the world of video games”, and have “interfaces that are empathetic” for us. They are machines, but to us they seem like people because they have expressions that resemble ours. Which is something that facilitates our interaction with them.

How Einaudi AI works

This is where the Luigi Einaudi project by Reply: “We want to use AI for a noble cause, give it new purposes and access to liberal thought – explained the company on the OGR stage – We want make culture accessible and interesting for all generations” and above all “to give everyone the opportunity to speak with one of the most significant Italian personalities of the last century”.

Rizzante did not give certain times on the availability of Einaudi’s avatar for everyone (because that is, in a nutshell) but made it clear that soon people will be able to chat with him, ask him things, enjoy his skills and knowledge. And yet, Rizzante clarified how much attention was put both on the training phase of the AI ​​that will give life to Einaudi and on the graphic interface, speaking in both cases of “great commitment”. From the first point of view, the software is “based on GPT, to which all of Einaudi’s knowledge has been added”, in the form of approximately 30 thousand contents including books, volumes and publications related to him. This Einaudi AI will look like Einaudi because it studied what he knew. And he will speak like him, with his voice and his facial expressions, because “we have added more algorithms for speech synthesis”, so that people will be able to “hear Einaudi’s voice and be able to talk to him”. Even though over 60 years have passed since he left.

