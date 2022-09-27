Filippo Rizzante, Reply’s Chief technology officer will be at ITWeek in the Tech4Italy session, on September 30th in Sala Fucine at 2.00 pm.

Three stories. Filippo Rizzante, Reply’s Chief Technology Officer (cto) tells her, starting with the Japanese Akihiko Kondo who, in the spring of 2022, married Hatsune Miku, a virtual pop star who performs live singing and dance performances through holographic projections. The second concerns Max Kamynin, an architect from Kiev who joined the Unesco Backup Ukraine initiative, which calls for volunteers willing to acquire 3D images of works of art and monuments that the conflict exposes to the risk of destruction. The acquisitions take place via a mobile app and are therefore usable by anyone, so much so that Kamynin took about an hour to scan an ancient Orthodox church in Kiev. The latest story concerns a person dear to Rizzante, who was struck last May by a subarachnoid brain aneurysm and whose life was saved thanks to an endovascular repair technique, made possible by 3D mapping of the vascular system of the human body. useful for the surgeon to find the way forward to insert an implant that remedies the damage caused by the aneurysm.

Three stories united by information technology. More specifically, one of the leaders of the thread that unites them is 3D, which has an impact on the technologies that penetrate the corporate world, fueling robotics, Artificial Intelligences (AI), hyper-realism and parallel worlds. Technicalities, the latter two, which deserve an in-depth study. Parallel worlds, personified by metaverses, are a 3D implementation of the internet. Replay has explored about twenty of them, evaluating them according to principles such as their ability to integrate with company systems and their customization possibilities. The metaverses are a source of interest for the tech giants, who want to grab slices of a highly technological market that is branching out today because, today, the conditions exist to develop it thanks to the cloud, 3D, virtual and augmented realities, blockchain and thanks to dedicated software and hardware.

The market that best incorporates all these peculiarities is that of gaming, which according to Rizzante will be worth much more than the current 222 billion dollars in the coming years, precisely by virtue of the same technologies that converge in the metaverses.

Rizzante is certain that consumer metaverses will in principle assume the role of gaming platforms that will allow users to move their avatars and digital assets from one game context to another, as well as the ability to earn and use cryptocurrencies. Enabling technologies are not only used in metaverses. We find them everywhere, starting with the cloud that many people use for both professional and personal reasons.

3D graphics and rendering have improved a lot over the last few years and this allows some processes to be digitized, such as the advertising that you see on printed paper, obtained through the creation of a digital twin of real products. However, these are pre-rendered graphics, now we need to move towards the creation of three-dimensional graphics in real time, which allows interaction with the user and which is based on engineered images just an instant before they are returned to the screen. A matter on which Reply focuses with emphasis, thanks also to the progression of platforms that offer 3D technologies, aiming straight at hyperrealism, which Rizzante explains by re-adapting the Turing Test to three-dimensionality: an image quality so high as to make it impossible for humans to understand which was generated by a machine and which, on the other hand, is a real image. It will be an AI to create the hyperrealism and the effects, applied to the metaverses of the future, will help to make them environments completely similar to reality.

A significant step forward compared to the current ones, which seem to have been inherited from the nineties.