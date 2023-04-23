Report Alleges Google Tracks Users’ Online Browsing Behavior Through Certain Free Fonts

The British Daily Mail (Daily Mail) reported that Google provides specific free fonts for users to download and install, so as to track users’ browsing behaviors when surfing the Internet through devices.

These free fonts named Roboto, Open Sans, Lato, Montserrat, or Merriweather can be used to build websites that can be browsed by mobile phones, tablet devices, or PCs, and make web content browsing more visually comfortable, and can also be used for Track the user’s network IP and related browsing history.

According to reports, Google has allowed at least 60 million websites to use these free fonts, and it advertises that it can speed up the loading of web content on mobile phones, tablets or PCs, but it also obviously uses the device name, Information such as the webpages browsed, the time spent on a specific webpage and related click behaviors will be sent back to Google for statistics, so as to be used for precise advertising.

Although users can avoid common methods of tracking web browsing behavior by adjusting cookie usage patterns or using VPN services, it is difficult for Google to use free fonts to allow people to construct website content and then track user browsing behavior. General way to avoid tracking browsing behavior.

At present, if you want to prevent Google from tracking personal browsing behavior in this way, the easiest way is to avoid loading and using such free fonts during browsing, such as choosing custom fonts in the Firefox browser, or through browser extensions such as StopTheFonts The component avoids loading fonts from Google. In addition, you can manually adjust the default privacy settings of the browser to prevent the browser from accessing personal browsing behavior information, and even clear personal browsing records more frequently.