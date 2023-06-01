Report: Bungie’s uncertainty about The Last of Us Multiplayer was a factor in its delay

Last week’s PlayStation Showcase was missing some of the heavyweights from Sony’s biggest first-party developers, like Naughty Dog and Santa Monica Studio. The former made at least one “The Last of Us multiplayer delay to focus on single player” target=”_blank”> statement on why it wasn’t present at the event, despite numerous rumors and reports suggesting it has multiple games in the works, including The Last of Us multiplayer game.

While Naughty Dog added that it needed additional time before showing the game, a new Bloomberg report suggests that one of the reasons for the delay and non-show of the multiplayer project was developer Bungie Destiny.

After Bungie was acquired by Sony last year, the developers were tasked with reviewing live service projects that Sony developers had been working on, and according to this new report, Bungie “Questions were raised about The Last of Us Multiplayer project’s ability to keep players engaged for extended periods of time, which led to a re-evaluation.

Bloomberg’s report also adds that The Last of Us multiplayer is currently re-evaluating its direction, which begs the question of how long it will be before we see the game in any meaningful sense.

