Home » Report: Bungie’s uncertainty about The Last of Us Multiplayer was a factor in its delay
Technology

Report: Bungie’s uncertainty about The Last of Us Multiplayer was a factor in its delay

by admin
Report: Bungie’s uncertainty about The Last of Us Multiplayer was a factor in its delay

Last week’s PlayStation Showcase was missing some of the heavyweights from Sony’s biggest first-party developers, like Naughty Dog and Santa Monica Studio. The former made at least one “The Last of Us multiplayer delay to focus on single player” target=”_blank”> statement on why it wasn’t present at the event, despite numerous rumors and reports suggesting it has multiple games in the works, including The Last of Us multiplayer game.

While Naughty Dog added that it needed additional time before showing the game, a new Bloomberg report suggests that one of the reasons for the delay and non-show of the multiplayer project was developer Bungie Destiny.

After Bungie was acquired by Sony last year, the developers were tasked with reviewing live service projects that Sony developers had been working on, and according to this new report, Bungie “Questions were raised about The Last of Us Multiplayer project’s ability to keep players engaged for extended periods of time, which led to a re-evaluation.

Bloomberg’s report also adds that The Last of Us multiplayer is currently re-evaluating its direction, which begs the question of how long it will be before we see the game in any meaningful sense.

Either way, do you want to see Naughty Dog’s original vision, or do you think it’s a good idea for Bungie’s live service veterans to voice their concerns?

See also  The monsters are miserable "Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn" reveals an update to add Strike Master Pearl 2 - Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk

You may also like

Perl: Warning of a new IT security gap

Water vapor detected in exoplanet WASP-18b’s atmosphere despite...

German spin-off is building a new type of...

Game of the year? That’s what the first...

Microsoft emphasizes that Windows 11 is the most...

Lawyer uses chat GPT as a source –...

Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3S mouse features a new...

Samsung campaigns: technology gifts at Media Markt &...

AMD Radeon RX 7600 Graphics Card Optimizes 1080p...

Barcode function returns after criticism in the “Post...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy