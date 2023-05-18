Home » Report: Call of Duty League team working on custom skins for Modern Warfare III – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Report: Call of Duty League team working on custom skins for Modern Warfare III – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

by admin
Report: Call of Duty League team working on custom skins for Modern Warfare III – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Activision hasn’t officially announced that we’ll be getting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III later this year, but there have been plenty of reports and rumors pointing to the game launching this year, though Activision seems interested in supporting Modern Warfare II as its main Call of Duty The Duty game was originally a few years old.

To add fuel to the fire, Dexerto is now reporting that the Call of Duty League team has been tasked with creating Operator skins and cosmetics for Modern Warfare III, all in order for the game to support CDL assets at launch. These skins claim to have customizable elements, but the customization will be limited and only in certain parts of the Operator model.

The additional cosmetic pieces are said to include weapon charms, but while there are no confirmed blueprints stating that, it seems unusual if Activision isn’t relying on these as well.

There’s no official word on whether Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will arrive this year, but rumors and reports of its existence claim it will arrive in November.

Photo: Activision
