Report: Former CD Projekt Red developer working on new RPG called Dawnwalker: Origins

“CD Projekt Red Veterans Form New Studio, Teasing Dark Fantasy RPG”

Rebel Wolves, a studio formed by veterans of CD Projekt Red, has been generating buzz despite not officially announcing a project. Recent hints suggest that the studio is working on a dark fantasy RPG titled Dawnwalker: Origins set in a new universe.

A Twitter/X post by Kurakasis has provided insight into the potential debut game by the studio. Dawnwalker: Origins is said to be a story-driven game with ambitions of becoming a legendary IP. Comparisons to The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine expansion pack suggest that the game will have a substantial scale, promising an immersive experience for players.

While details remain scarce, the prospect of a new dark fantasy RPG from a team with experience at CD Projekt Red has left many gamers intrigued. It will be interesting to see how Rebel Wolves will bring a fresh creative perspective to the genre.

Stay tuned for more updates on Dawnwalker: Origins as more information is revealed. Source: Gamereactor.cn.

