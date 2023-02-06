The wait for the sequel to what many consider one of the best games of all time continues. But new leaks from Valve insiders now paint a darker picture for Half-Life 3 development, suggesting the game was scrapped internally back in 2015, when only ten people were working on it.

Early versions of Half-Life 3 reportedly involved a dream sequence where Gordon Freeman could experience a segment of the so-called Seven Years’ War. According to the game’s backstory, which takes place before Half-Life 2, it’s about an alien consortium taking over Earth and waking up in a room belonging to Aperature Science. In other words, where the Portal game takes place.

Half-Life 3 will also tie into and take place after Portal 2, and players will have access to a robotic arm that will allow Gordon to solve various puzzles. Mainly by changing the size and temperature of various objects. Once you manage to escape the Aperature Lab, Gordon finds himself in the ruins of an anonymous town in North America, 20 years after the last time.

Another well-known and well-known Valve informant, Tyler McVicker, verified most of the information and went on to tell us how Half-Life 3 will be a pseudo-open world and far less linear than previous games , with procedurally generated quests for players to complete. Finally, Vicker also mentioned that the entire project was canceled due to internal conflicts at Valve, with most of the company’s executives preferring to turn their attention to virtual reality.

If all is true, that would be incredibly sad and disturbing news, and we probably can’t (as usual) expect any official announcement from Valve either. For those who want to see the full video of Tyler McVicker breaking through all the news, you can do so here.

What do you think of all this, is the future of Half-Life 3 doomed, or is there a silver lining?