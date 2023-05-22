Home » Report: Metal Gear Solid 3: Remastered is a multi-format title – Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
We’ve lost count of the number of times we’ve heard various sources (often very good ones) claim that Konami is currently remaking the classic PlayStation 2 adventure Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, widely considered to be perhaps the most successful of the classic stealth series. good installation.

Some of these sources say the game will be a PlayStation exclusive (possibly timed), but according to a new report from Insider Gaming, that’s wrong. While the trusted news outlet confirmed that the game is indeed coming, and will be revealed at Sony’s PlayStation showcase on Wednesday – it’s also coming to PC and Xbox.

This isn’t the only Konami series returning in the near future, as Silent Hill is also making a comeback, and there are also rumors of a new Castlevania.

