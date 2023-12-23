Home » Report: Sony considering closing studio – Gamereactor
Technology

Report: Sony considering closing studio – Gamereactor

by admin
Report: Sony considering closing studio – Gamereactor

Massive Layoffs Shake Gaming Industry in 2023

The gaming industry is facing a wave of layoffs as 2023 kicks off, with major players like Sony making sweeping cuts at some of their most prestigious studios.

The news of layoffs first surfaced with reports of Sony letting go of employees at several of their studios, including Bungie and Naughty Dog. This trend continues with leaks pointing to potential layoffs at Insomniac, and rumors of an unnamed studio facing the threat of closure.

Leaked documents from a meeting on November 9 revealed that “A studio will be closed,” though it is unclear which studio is at risk. While speculation is rife, Media Molecule has emerged as a possible candidate, having laid off employees in October and facing commercial failure with their most recent release.

When questioned about the potential closure of a studio, Sony declined to comment, leaving the fate of the unnamed studio up in the air.

These developments are not just alarming for the employees directly impacted, but for the industry as a whole. The gaming community is left to wonder what this wave of layoffs could mean for the future of beloved studios and their projects.

As the gaming industry faces uncertainty and upheaval, the focus now turns to the future and the potential consequences of these mass layoffs. And with no end in sight to the ongoing layoffs, the industry’s landscape is likely to look drastically different in the months to come.

See also  "Everyone's Favorite Katamari Encore" will be remade on Switch in June, and the king must roll up when he is a child | 4Gamers

You may also like

New in .NET 8.0 [2]: New types of...

The adjustment that can be made to an...

[懷舊遊戲週報 2023/12-4] “Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute” release date...

November / December 2023

Steam has highly praised the pixel adult 2D...

Sloth Calendar 2023 Door 22 – Technology Sloth

Sharing WhatsApp status on Instagram: you need an...

Death Stranding Director’s Cut won’t be coming to...

Fully electric snow groomer: In Flumserberg, ski slopes...

Hyperloop One has failed, the end of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy