Report: Sony considering closing studio – Gamereactor

Massive Layoffs Shake Gaming Industry in 2023

The gaming industry is facing a wave of layoffs as 2023 kicks off, with major players like Sony making sweeping cuts at some of their most prestigious studios.

The news of layoffs first surfaced with reports of Sony letting go of employees at several of their studios, including Bungie and Naughty Dog. This trend continues with leaks pointing to potential layoffs at Insomniac, and rumors of an unnamed studio facing the threat of closure.

Leaked documents from a meeting on November 9 revealed that “A studio will be closed,” though it is unclear which studio is at risk. While speculation is rife, Media Molecule has emerged as a possible candidate, having laid off employees in October and facing commercial failure with their most recent release.

When questioned about the potential closure of a studio, Sony declined to comment, leaving the fate of the unnamed studio up in the air.

These developments are not just alarming for the employees directly impacted, but for the industry as a whole. The gaming community is left to wonder what this wave of layoffs could mean for the future of beloved studios and their projects.

As the gaming industry faces uncertainty and upheaval, the focus now turns to the future and the potential consequences of these mass layoffs. And with no end in sight to the ongoing layoffs, the industry’s landscape is likely to look drastically different in the months to come.

