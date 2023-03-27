Home Technology Reports claim that iOS 17, which originally only improved bugs and operating performance, will add many user-expected features- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends
by admin
In addition to revealing that Apple has demonstrated the upcoming hybrid vision headset to about 100 executive-level employees, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman also revealed that an updated iOS 17 is expected to be released this year. In the original plan, it only focused on bug fixes, and Improve operational efficiency, but it seems that more useful new features will be added for now.

iOS 17, code-named “Dawn” internally, is expected to be previewed during this year’s WWDC 2023, and an early beta version will be released to developers, which may add many features that users expect, but there is no more specific yet Details were revealed.

In addition to announcing iOS 17, Apple is also expected to update iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and macOS 14 simultaneously. In addition, Apple has previously reported that it is starting to create a new xrOS (realityOS was rumored earlier) corresponding to virtual vision headsets, which may also be an independent operating system derived from iOS.

As for WWDC 2023, Apple may announce the rumored virtual vision headset, and whether it will announce more hardware products at the same time is not yet confirmed.

