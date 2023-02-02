Microsoft’s long-established and easy-to-use operating systems “Windows 7” and “Windows 8.1” will no longer provide technical support and extended security updates from January 14, 2023 and January 10, respectively, which means that these two operating systems Reached the end of its life as the officially phased-out Microsoft operating system.

Although Microsoft has decided to let these two operating systems go into history, it seems that it is not as easy as Microsoft imagined for users to replace and upgrade to the Windows 11 operating system.

According to statistics from the research organization “StatCounter” in January 2023, Windows 10 is the most widely used version of Windows, with a market share of 68.64%; the second-ranked Windows 11 has a market share of 18.12%, which is 18.12%. It doesn’t look high, but in fact the main reason is that there are not many old devices that can upgrade Windows 11, and most of them are installed on new machines. As for the market share, the third and fourth places are Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 respectively, with market shares of 9.7% and 2.33% respectively.

However, many users of Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 don’t seem to care about the lack of security updates. After all, these two operating systems can still perform normally, but they will not receive fixes and security patches, which means that users can continue to use them. Use your computer normally, only the possibility of vulnerabilities will increase.

In order to remind users, Microsoft officially stated that Windows 8.1 will no longer provide technical support and software updates from January 10, 2023. It is recommended that users upgrade their Windows 8.1 devices to the latest or support updated Windows operating systems. If your device cannot run the new Windows operating system, Microsoft recommends replacing it with a device that supports Windows 11.

As for computers equipped with Windows 7 operating system, Microsoft believes that the best choice for users is to buy a new computer running Windows 11, but from the perspective of market share, Windows 7 is still quite popular among Windows users.

In addition, the support of Windows 10, which has the highest market share, will be maintained until October 14, 2025. If users’ computers meet the minimum system requirements of Windows 10, they can purchase and install Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 from third-party physical retail stores. Pro full version.

However, in terms of market share, it will take longer than expected for Microsoft to phase out Windows 7 and Windows 8.1, especially with the revolutionary changes brought about by Windows 11, and the fact that there are more hardware requirements for system upgrades. Let users stick to the old operating system.

Original URL: Action Three Hee Wow

Image and data source: softpedia

▶▶▶See more Sanxi action wow articles

Bluetooth SIG Announces Google Platform and Ecosystem Alain Michaud Joins Board of Directors

Microsoft stops selling serial numbers for Windows 10 Home, Pro, and Workstation editions