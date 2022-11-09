Producing energy through the magnetic confinement fusion it requires a great deal of technological effort to make machines capable of handling reactions similar to those occurring in the heart of the stars. The process consists in the fusion of two hydrogen atoms, a physical reaction that releases an enormous amount of energy: the plan is to reproduce it inside reactors. A challenge to which Eni has decided to participate, collaborating with Italian and international realities on various projects. The goal is to develop the first fusion power plant capable of generating and feeding electricity with zero greenhouse gas emissions into the grid.

More in detail, Eni actively collaborates with the Commonwealth Fusion Systems (Cfs)a spin-out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Mit), to speed up the industrial application of magnetic confinement casting. The CFS plans to put the first Sparc pilot reactor into operation in 2025, which will serve as a test bed for the development of Arc: the first commercial plant capable of injecting electricity with zero CO2 emissions into the grid, whose construction is planned by Cfs within the first years of the 2030s.

But this technological breakthrough sees the energy company also engaged on other fronts. Eniin fact, it collaborates with the With since 2008 to foster the decarbonisation process of global energy systems. Since 2018, the common commitment has extended to magnetic confinement fusion technology; the collaboration with the Plasma Science and Fusion Center del Mit: it was in this center that the first test in the world was successfully conducted on the use of new generation electromagnets to manage and confine plasma, that is to say the mixture of deuterium and tritium brought to very high temperatures by beams of electromagnetic waves, which is the basis of the merger process. The two companies jointly carry out research programs on plasma physics, fusion reactor technologies, and electromagnet technologies.



Psfc director Dennis Whyte (left) and CFS CEO Bob Mumgaard (right) immortalized in the rehearsal room at MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center. The collaboration that began over three years ago with the formation of Commonwealth Fusion Systems now moves to the next stage with the construction of Sparc, a future global device for the creation and confinement of plasma for the production of net fusion energy. Credits: Gretchen Ertl, CFS / MIT-PSFC, 2021

“Our researchers have the skills to invent new materials, technologies, processes and methodologies. But to ensure that their work reaches the market and can have an impact on a global scale, we count on strong partnerships with ‘visionary’ companies such as Eni. We are motivated and pleased that Eni has chosen to support this important collaboration “, underlined the President of the Mit Rafael Reif.

Eni also supports research programs on the subject in Italy. The framework agreement with the National Research Council (CNR) is divided into various strategic sectors in the energy transition: technologies for the development of resources, decarbonisation, energy saving and the circular economy. The activities relating to the merger are the subject of the activities of the Joint Eni-Cnr Center of Gela “Ettore Majorana”specialized in plasma physics and innovative technologies for Tokamak subsystems, the donut-shaped devices that allow the fusion process.

“It is necessary to strengthen more and more the fundamental sphere of innovation and technological development by bringing together excellent resources and skills, to offer a contribution to the decarbonisation process of an industrial system that is facing a profound technological and operational transition” , commented Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni.

Eni also collaborates with theAeneas (the National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Development) to the project Divertor Tokamak Test: conducted at the Enea Center in Frascati, the project, currently underway, aims to provide scientific and technological answers to some aspects of the fusion process, such as heat management. In particular, this program contributes to the advancement of magnetic confinement technology, suggesting the best possible design in terms of structure, magnetic field configuration, materials and operating parameters of the tokamak. The project focuses on the ‘Divertor’, the component of the reactor where the excess heat produced in the fusion reactions is managed and extracted.

In the end, Eni has signed a series of agreements with various Italian universities and research centers in the fusion energy sector, such as theUniversity of Milan-Bicoccafrom Milano e Torino; with the universities of Padova, Genova e Trieste. Eni has also made its own available to researchers Green Data Center, which allows to use very complex mathematical models to describe plasma physics and simulate its behavior. All this represents a great network of skills that are essential to face and win this great technological challenge.