Compile / Zhang Bingkai

Scientists have agreed for decades that Venus is a lifeless planet with little geological activity. However, the latest analysis of relevant astronomical data shows that there are volcanic activities on Venus, and the eruption of lava changes the geological characteristics.

The American “Science” magazine recently reported that the geological environment of Venus is extremely harsh, and the surface temperature is high enough to melt metal lead. As early as the early 1990s, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) probe Magellan (Magellan) orbited Venus for five years of observation activities. At that time, scientists believed that there was almost no geological activity on Venus based on the observed data.

Since 2010, European scientists have discovered that there is sulfur dioxide on Venus, indicating that there may be volcanoes on Venus. In particular, scientists discovered in 2021 that this Earth’s closest neighbor is not as simple as previously thought, and there may be geological activities on it.

Scientists decided to further analyze the Venus data taken by Magellan. “It’s like looking for a needle in a haystack, and there’s no guarantee you’ll find that needle,” says University of Alaska planetary scientist Robert Herrick, because analyzing the vast amount of Venus data taken by Magellan is difficult.

Robert mainly analyzes easily observable sites, such as: Maat Mons (Maat Mons), a Venus mountain range higher than Earth’s Himalayas, whose microwave data show that the highest peak has the chemical signature of young lava.

“Science” pointed out that Magellan flew over Venus’ Matter Mountain three times during its five-year observation campaign and obtained radar data.

Robert and NASA radar expert Scott Hensley (Scott Hensley) jointly analyzed the radar data and confirmed that there is indeed geological activity in Matt Mountain. Robert thus confirmed that Venus has at least one active volcano that is spewing lava that is changing the surface characteristics.

Less than 2 percent of the total data has been reanalyzed so far, so more discoveries will be made, Robert said. “We’re guaranteed to see more changes on the surface of Venus,” he said.