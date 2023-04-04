Home Technology Research: Significant Volcanism on Venus | Volcanoes | Venus | Magellan
Technology

Research: Significant Volcanism on Venus | Volcanoes | Venus | Magellan

by admin
Research: Significant Volcanism on Venus | Volcanoes | Venus | Magellan

A computer-generated 3D image of the surface of Venus shows the peak of Mount Matter, an active volcano. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Compile / Zhang Bingkai

Scientists have agreed for decades that Venus is a lifeless planet with little geological activity. However, the latest analysis of relevant astronomical data shows that there are volcanic activities on Venus, and the eruption of lava changes the geological characteristics.

The American “Science” magazine recently reported that the geological environment of Venus is extremely harsh, and the surface temperature is high enough to melt metal lead. As early as the early 1990s, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) probe Magellan (Magellan) orbited Venus for five years of observation activities. At that time, scientists believed that there was almost no geological activity on Venus based on the observed data.

Since 2010, European scientists have discovered that there is sulfur dioxide on Venus, indicating that there may be volcanoes on Venus. In particular, scientists discovered in 2021 that this Earth’s closest neighbor is not as simple as previously thought, and there may be geological activities on it.

Scientists decided to further analyze the Venus data taken by Magellan. “It’s like looking for a needle in a haystack, and there’s no guarantee you’ll find that needle,” says University of Alaska planetary scientist Robert Herrick, because analyzing the vast amount of Venus data taken by Magellan is difficult.

Robert mainly analyzes easily observable sites, such as: Maat Mons (Maat Mons), a Venus mountain range higher than Earth’s Himalayas, whose microwave data show that the highest peak has the chemical signature of young lava.

See also  Audi completely different: Small details soon turn everything upside down

“Science” pointed out that Magellan flew over Venus’ Matter Mountain three times during its five-year observation campaign and obtained radar data.

Robert and NASA radar expert Scott Hensley (Scott Hensley) jointly analyzed the radar data and confirmed that there is indeed geological activity in Matt Mountain. Robert thus confirmed that Venus has at least one active volcano that is spewing lava that is changing the surface characteristics.

Less than 2 percent of the total data has been reanalyzed so far, so more discoveries will be made, Robert said. “We’re guaranteed to see more changes on the surface of Venus,” he said.

You may also like

Mysterious forces appear in the center of the...

European banks launch blockchain platform with “Proof of...

New series to film the books again

ChatGPT mania: Italy in the top 10 in...

A New Explanation of the Abnormal Acceleration of...

SVG image exports based on exact 3D/CAD models

What are dark patterns and how did Donald...

Google begins testing Nearby Share for Windows PCs...

Prompt Engineering – The AI ​​professionals for companies

What are dark patterns and how did Donald...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy