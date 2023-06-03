Research solves the mystery of Jupiter’s color change | TechNews Technology New Report

Scientists at the University of Leeds in the UK believe they may have the answer to a longstanding mystery behind Jupiter’s famous streaks. Jupiter’s appearance is characterized by colored bands and the famous Great Red Spot, these bands often shift and change, but the cause has not yet been explained.

▲ Jupiter 5 microns (10-6meter) band radiation image. From May 2001 to December 2011, a significant change in the radiance of the Northern Equatorial Belt (between the dashed blue lines) is visible. (Source: Arrate Antuñano/NASA/IRTF/NSFCam/SpeX)

NASA’s Juno mission provides new findings on Jupiter’s magnetic field. Dr Kumiko Hori and Professor Chris Jones from the School of Mathematics at the University of Leeds believe they may have the answer. Professor Jones mentioned that observing Jupiter with a telescope, you will see banded cloud streaks with dark bands and bright bands around the equator along the latitude line. If you zoom in, you can see that the clouds are moving rapidly under the push of very strong east and west winds. Near the equator the wind blows east, but when changing latitude to the north or south, the wind blows west. Then if it moves a little more, it will blow eastward again. This pattern of alternating east-west winds is very different from Earth’s weather. Every four or five years, the color of the cloud belt will change again, and why it is formed has always been a mystery.

Scientists already know that Jupiter’s changing appearance is linked to changes in infrared light 50 kilometers below the gas giant’s surface, and research suggests the changes may be caused by changes in the planet’s magnetic field deep inside. Using data collected by the Juno probe, it is possible to monitor and calculate changes in Jupiter’s magnetic field. The Juno probe has been orbiting Jupiter since 2016. Professor Jones added that there is a possibility of wave-like motions in the planet’s magnetic field, which are called torsional oscillations. Excitingly, when we calculate the periods of these torsional oscillations, they correspond to the periods seen in infrared radiation from Jupiter.

Years of observing the magnetic field have been able to track down fluctuations and oscillations, even to a specific magnetic point on Jupiter known as the Great Blue Spot. The blob has been moving eastward, but the latest data show that the rate of movement is gradually slowing down. This led the team to believe that this was the start of an oscillation that would slow down before reversing and starting to move westward.

Uncertainties about how exactly torsional oscillations generate the observed infrared changes, which may reflect complex dynamics and cloud aerosol responses, require more research, Dr. Hori said. The paper was published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

(This article is reproduced with the authorization of Taipei Planetarium; Source of the first picture: Unsplash)